Bon Jovi brings its ‘The Circle Tour’ to 550 cinemas Nov. 8

Bon Jovi is coming to a movie theater near you. The rock act– and potential Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee–will present “Bon Jovi-The Circle Tour” in 550 cinemas on Nov. 8.

The concert captures the hometown heroes during their four-night sold-out stand at the new Meadowlands Stadium in New Jersey from May. The movie”s music spans the band”s entire career up through the 2009 album, “The Circle.”

Tickets, priced at $12.50, are on sale through participating theaters and http://www.fathomevents.com.

Bon Jovi will release a greatest hits set in November.