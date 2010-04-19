Bon Jovi delivers special editions for fans of its first 10 albums

Bon Jovi is going back to its beginnings. The band synonymous with New Jersey will re-release its first 10 albums on May 11. Each will include live recordings taken from the same time the albums were originally made.

For example, the group”s debut, “Bon Jovi,” will include bonus tracks taken from club dates.

The releases, which go through 2007″s “Lost Highway,” will feature new artwork, liner notes, and photos from each era. Purchase of the special editions will also allow fans to access a website that includes exclusive content, including more live tracks.

Back to the present: Bon Jovi is on a world tour in support of its 2009 album, “The Circle.”