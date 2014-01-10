Bon Jovi, Pink and Pearl Jam are the top concert draws this week

The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. The previous week’s ranking is in parentheses. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. (New) Beyonce; $1,798,401; $126.05.
2. (1) Bon Jovi; $1,518,974; $93.32.
3. (2) Pink; $1,487,913; $88.08.
4. (3) Pearl Jam; $1,265,566; $69.64.
5. (4) Kanye West; $1,100,148; $87.43.
6. (6) Michael Buble; $897,568; $86.33.
7. (5) Drake; $892,313; $77.51.
8. (9) Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $715,530; $54.37.
9. (8) Luke Bryan; $682,434; $38.04.
10. (11) Nine Inch Nails; $583,832; $73.12.
11. (7) Zac Brown Band; $582,159; $63.54.
12. (12) Alejandro Fernandez; $523,947; $90.52.
13. (New) John Mayer; $498,987; $59.94.
14. (13) Selena Gomez & The Scene; $405,407; $48.93.
15. (15) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis; $323,524; $40.10.
16. (14) Sarah Brightman; $315,130; $78.86.
17. (16) Hillsong United; $313,333; $40.60.
18. (New) Avenged Sevenfold; $263,782; $38.46.
19. (19) John Legend; $226,023; $68.08.
20. (New) Jeff Dunham; $215,544; $49.20.
