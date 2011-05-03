‘Bones’ star David Boreanaz suits up for indie drama ‘Officer Down’

“Bones” star David Boreanaz is set to star in “Officer Down,” an independent fantasy-drama, alongside Stephen Dorff (“Blade”), Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) and AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”), reports Deadline.com.

Brian A. Miller will make his directorial debut on the film, scripted by John Chase.

In the film, a doctor and a security guard share a psychic connection through their dreams — one’s nocturnal visions are made up of the other’s waking life, and vice-versa. Eventually, the security guard murders his wife and is involved in a car accident. The two meet face-to-face when the guard is brought into the doctor’s emergency room. Boreanaz and Dorff play rival cops who investigate the case.

Jess Most is producing the film. Shooting starts this week on location in Connecticut.

Boreanaz, who also starred on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off “Angel,” will shoot the film while on hiatus from “Bones.” The show has just been renewed for a seventh season next fall.

