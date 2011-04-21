‘Bones’ tries a backdoor ‘Finder’ spinoff, but did it work?

In the past year, my parents have become fanatical “Bones” fans. I don’t know if I actually believe their claims of occasionally watching four “Bones” repeats in one evening, especially with the Red Sox starting their season and the Celtics and Bruins both early in their playoff runs, but I know that more than a couple conversations with them have recently begun with, “On that ‘Bones’ repeat we saw the other night…”
My parents became “Bones” fans through TNT’s relentless scheduling of wall-to-wall repeats. The show has also presumably attracted more than a few new viewers this spring thanks to its slotting on Thursday night after “American Idol.”
After six seasons, 125 episodes and more than a few threatened moves to Fridays, “Bones” has become an “overnight” hit. FOX has sufficient confidence in “Bones” that Thursday (April 21) night’s episode tried something rather unprecedented: Backdoor pilots are common, but I’m pretty sure this is the first time a series loosely based on one author’s literary franchise has been used as a springboard for a hypothetical second series based on an entirely different different author’s franchise. Kathy Reichs’ books may not always take place in the same fictional universe as Richard Greener’s “Locator” novels, but they shared the same 42 minutes on Thursday.
So how did the new series look? My impressions on the backdoor pilot after the break… I’m gonna assume you’ve watched the episode and won’t care about spoilers, not that there’s much that could really be spoiled…
As an episode of “Bones,” it would be an understatement to call “Finder” a clumsily plotted hour of television. There was something about a body in a Florida swamp, a treasure map, a sunken ship and… the Jesuits? Morris from “24” may have been the killer, but I’m at a loss to care about how or why and I’m at an even greater loss to tell you why Booth and Bones were involved in the case or what role they played in solving it. It was a veiled reason for Booth to require the services of a man with “The Finder Power.”
That man? Walter Sherman (Geoff Stults). Dude can find anything. He can help you find a missing person or a missing trinket or your lost faith. He’s powerful. He’s a veteran of two tours of duty in Iraq, frequently on retainer to the FBI and quirky and paranoid in equal measure. Joining Walter in this random other TV show that Bones and Booth wandered into are Leo Knox and Ike Latulippe.
Played by Michael Clarke Duncan with Voice of God authority, Leo is Walter’s “legal advisor,” which means he stands in the background and tells Walter when he’s breaking laws and shakes his head with feigned disapproval when Walter ignores him. Walter is also a poet, philosopher and general badass.
Played by Saffron Burrows, Ike is a bartender, uncanny social observer and blue collar tough-girl. She’s so blue collar that she speaks with a comically over-the-top working class British accent and spits out more malapropisms than Martha Plimpton’s character on “Raising Hope.” Her skill-set was vague in the episode, though I guess she’s observant or something.
Thursday’s episode could have been a good chance to peek in on what this new team does and how they do it, what makes them appealing and what makes them unique. Instead, it was mostly an exposition delivery system.
Walter is paranoid because of brain damage stemming from one of his stints in Iraq. That led to exchanges like this one:
Ike: We don’t understand why you choose to remain handicapped.
Leo: How is he handicapped? He can find anything.
Ike: And he’s so paranoid he can’t enjoy a simple cup of coffee.
Could any of that information have been conveyed through character behavior and performance? Well sure. But why show things when you can have characters discuss them very pointedly? Well, the simple answer is that you need to underline for viewers that these characters they’re watching aren’t just the regular, run-of-the-mill guest stars who pop up and help the “Bones” team on a weekly basis. Lots of times, Booth and Bones get quality assistance for local law enforcement, but that’s not the same as getting a boost from somebody with The Finder Power and having characters repeat over and over how gifted Walter and his team are.
“Once I start looking for you, I *will* find you,” Walter told the tattooed hottie played by Mini Anden. And he was right!
The episode didn’t do a great job of showing Walter’s Finder Power in action — he sat around a house naked, which I’m sure certain viewers relished, and he did a little basic research, but nothing he did was especially brilliant or intuitive — but it was repeated constantly that he can find anything. So we have to believe it.
But wait! Not everything.
“The only thing Walter can’t find is lasting love,” Ike opined. See? “The Finder” isn’t just a character-driven procedural. It’s a Vocational Irony Narrative.
The most frustrating thing is that if FOX picks up the semi-spinoff as a series, all of this exposition will have to be explained again in first episode that’ll premiere in the fall. We’ll have to hear again about how Walter can find everything, but how he can’t find love. We’ll have to have people shocked that Leo is a lawyer or that Ike is straight. All the underlining into tonight’s episode will be underlined and highlighted again come September, only with a full episode of repetition unadulterated by the need to occasionally look back in on the investigation underway at the Jeffersonian.
That frustrates me, because even if I may have given the indication that I didn’t love Thursday’s backdoor pilot, I’d definitely find myself watching “The Finder” (or whatever it ends up being called) if FOX added it.
I’ve been a semi-regular “Bones” viewer for its full run, contingent mostly on FOX putting the show in a place I can watch it. On Thursdays, “Bones” will never get primary placement on my DVR. There are always two and often three or four shows airing opposite it that take precedent. But every time my DVR announces that it’s got a little wriggle room, I record and watch “Bones” and I happily watch repeats. Hart Hanson and Stephen Nathan have crafted one of the most likable ensemble procedurals on TV. I’m actively uninvested in the idea of Bones and Booth as a romantic pairing, but I’m fully engaged in the interactions within the Jeffersonian family. Plus, I occasionally crave a putrefying body in a bathtub or a liquified corpse oozing out of the core of a chocolate bar.
I trust Hanson enough to follow him to “The Finder” and there was enough charm from the cast and new setting to keep me curious.
Part of the reason Stults has so frequently failed as a leading man and why so many vehicles featuring Stults as a leading man have failed is that they’ve made the mistake of casting him as an ordinary guy. But Geoff Stults isn’t an ordinary guy. He’s a cartoon version of The Handsomest Guy in the World, more Hanna-Barbera than Central Casting. Asking him to play a scaled-to-real-life character doesn’t accomplish anything and it never did. But asked to play the sort of larger-than-life character whose skills other characters refer to in hushed whispers? This may actually be his niche. I don’t know if he’s funny. He’s rarely been funny previously, even when guesting on comedies like “How I Met Your Mother.” But in this backdoor pilot, he showed that he’s willing to be a little off-kilter and strange. That’s encouraging. Less encouraging were the nods to psychological realism and the suggestion that we’re going to explore Walter’s battered brain. We’ve seen Stults’ limitations in straight-forward drama, though I highly doubt that’s the direction the show would go.
[Sepinwall claimed to notice striking similarities between Stults and Boreanaz. I wasn’t as overwhelmed, especially since “Bones” previously featured the much more Boreanaz-esque Eddie McClintock. I just think that Stults and Boreanaz are both part of a dying breed of American Alpha Males who keep getting replaced by Australians and Brits with bad generic accents. I thought Stults had more in common with Timothy Olyphant — another member of the endangered American Alpha Male species — at least in the squint-and-whisper department.
Michael Clarke Duncan remains the most random Oscar nominee since Pat Morita, but I’ve always enjoyed his work when he goes against his mammoth stature. When he just plays the burly muscle, he’s dull, but if you can make use of his sensitive side and his sense of humor, he works. This role should make use of the “Green Mile” star’s strengths after they can stop explaining who and what Leo is and they can just start writing him as a character.
I’m less sure about Ike and Saffron Burrows. This is the role I’d bet dollars to donuts will be the most changed if “Finder” returns as a series. Remember Fiona’s accent from the “Burn Notice” pilot and how it magically vanished by the second episode? It wouldn’t surprise me to hear Ike’s accent undergo a major overhaul. And just as Virgina’s tortured English has become less and less broad on “Raising Hope,” I’d imagine Ike’s malapropisms will dry up in a hurry. I’m sure some of this affectation comes from the books, but I also don’t care. It doesn’t work here, or maybe it just doesn’t work for Burrows, whose actual manner of speaking is markedly more genteel.
Burrows, Stults and Duncan are all actors who have stymied casting directors over the years, which might be part of the pleasure in seeing them together as a trio. The backdoor pilot made explicit reference to The Mod Squad, but we saw limited action from them as a group. I enjoyed their silly games — Samurais vs. Ninjas? Drowned Kitten or Fat Girl Smoking? — as well as the tone of their back-and-forths (if not the exposition-laden substance). I bought them as professional associates and friends and that sort of chemistry isn’t easy to get immediately on a TV show. Even “Bones” had to work a while before the Squints became more than just nerdy accompaniment to Bones and Booth. Three regulars won’t be enough to sustain the show and I’d gladly welcome Danny Trejo’s treasure-loving bishop back any time producers realize they’re in Florida and need a regular Hispanic presence.
The backdoor pilot benefitted hugely from filming at least partially in Florida. It may not have been much (I’m not exactly sure how much), but the location work gave director Dan Sackheim a slightly different range of light and color and he responded by making “Finder” a bit broader and bigger than a normal “Bones” episode. I don’t know Richard Greener’s books, but an ideal version of “Finder” might be straying in the tonal direction of Carl Hiaasen and Elmore Leonard, which would work just fine for me.
Anyway, that’s a lot to attempt to gather from what amounted to 25 minutes of backdoor pilot. Walter Sherman feels like he’d be a good match in FOX’s schedule for Gregory House or Walter Bishop or for Booth and Bones, so even with as many fall commitments as FOX has already made, “Finder” ought to be a wise bet for the network.
What’d you think of “Finder”? Are you interested in a Stults/Duncan/Burrows series?
Bored me to skip to end after 10 minutes.
I have never loved the “pilot episode appearing in an old series” gimic. But I can see where the terrified executives will use it to avoid the almost certain denial of an original pilot cash outlay. This one was especially jarring since I am somewhat invested in the Bones series and I do not like it when they start screwing around so severely with things. That said, the Finder series cast could be interesting for me once they whack the annoying accent out of the girl (anyone besides me out there who also hates the Amanda Tapping characters strong and irritating British(??) accent in “Sanctuary”)? Such gimics just get in the way though I suspect the actors love the stuff. And as far as I am concerned they can not use Michael Clarke Duncan too much. Time will tell… I would give a Finders series a few episodes to work the kinks out. After all, it could be much worse…the creators of “Lost” could be running the new show…GASP!
Stephen, Amanda Tapping -is- British. She was born there and raised in Canada.
well i loved it !
me too!
Too even say Bones is “loosely” based on the novels is overstating it. The characters have the same name and similar job title and that is it. Which is a pity since the Tempe in the books is actually a cool character. I mean, good luck to Kathy Reichs who must be richer than god now but it sort of annoys me this adaptation means we’ll never get an adaptation of the actual books. So anyway despite being a police/mystery procedural fan Bones has always annoyed me – the forced quirkiness and “female scientists so must be an emotionless automaton” tropes. Which probably makes it a good fit with this other show since there’s nothing if not forced-ly quirky about “The Finder Power.”
But Cam and Angela aren’t automatons. And Brennan has some major baggage she’s carrying around. I keep telling my husband that her foster parents must have been Vulcans. That, or she has mild Asperger’s.
I am split on the pseudo-pilot Bones aired about the Locator. I kinda liked how it was about a treasure map. It kinda had that Indian Jones/ Uncharted (video game) kinda feel to it which is interesting because we don’t see a lot of that in television except the long forgotten Relic Hunter. I don’t think the Bones and this new show really had a successful crossover. I did not see the connection at all. Comparing Bones which can be seen as an analytical and scientific procedural show with a great sense of FBI authority, and compare to a show about a freelance special ops treasure hunting team who do not really care about the law does not match at all. I think both shows are going towards the Criminal Minds/Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior route, in which both teams did not really go so well. I mean a professional profiling group of FBI compared to a special FBI group who are excluded from the bureaucracy of the FBI does not match at all.
If the show continues to have this treasure hunting theme, then I might watch it, I mean I don’t see that show solving murders anytime soon.
Well put!
awful , writing and acting
One thing that couldn’t be found: My interest in watching more than 15 minutes of this. Please don’t bring this to series.
I tunes in to watch Bones, not some spinoff. Don’t screw the fans Fox.
Pretty dreadful but then nearly everything HH has been doing to Bones has been dreadful the past few years.
I find it really amazing that critics who have been watching Bones from the beginning of the series never comment on how different the show is now: Bones is now speaking/acting like a robot; Booth is never in the lab; there are no more action scenes; no more cast interaction (due to Booth not being in the lab); hideous laughter and lines emanating from the heretofore brilliant but socially awkward Bones.
The wit, humor and smarts is gone from the dialogue. I think the last time I actually cared about a victim was at least 2 years ago (remember: The Man in the Fallout Shelter as an example?)
Now, HH comes up with something this deadly dull and actually shows the lead character sitting on the toilet – how low in the writing pool does he have to sink?
GS is lacking in any charisma or talent – certainly not enough to give this unlikeable character any meaningful layers so he wouldn’t just come across as so unpleasant.
With the stupid tinkly music and dumb throw away plotlines, Bones has really become that one series (for me) that should have come to an end a few years ago – when HH ran out of creative juice and interest in the characters he originally created.
I like Walter’s character, like how he placed himself in the dead guy’s routine at his apartment. I also would be interested in all of the varied things Walter would be tasked to “find.” I definitely want to give this spin-off a chance, as long as the network gives it time to evolve, not yanking it off the air after two episodes.
Love Bones,but got to argee with a few, want to see the spin ….. don’t do it then yank it off the air after a few weeks. Cause that would suck. Bones needed the shake up … just a little bit mind you. Sometimes they just screw with a good thing (other shows long gone and missed). I love the Idea of this type of spin, especialy when you have beloved actors crossing back and forth. NCIS & criminal minds…. I just increased my viewing time to two hrs and give my dvr a workout. I would like to see that with this show too.
Sorry folks, I liked the show…found myself talking about it today… fun, witty and entertaining. I could pontificate critically, but sheeesh, this is not PBS, its FOX for crying outloud. “Find” fault with that.
Yes yes yes give us “Finder” I thought the show was fine just the way it was. Accent and all. Cross over with Bones and find Brennen’s old boyfriend for a one more shot at setting the spin off. Fox has done bad in the past. Let this be good.
I think it failed as a crossover for one glaring reason… as soon as we get past the “Meet the weird finder guy in a bar in Florida” bit and the crossover begins in earnest, I immediately thought “Well, this looks like they’re piloting something”.
Instead, I should have thought, “Well, this is interesting, I’d love to see these guys in future episodes, or better yet in their own series.” Unfortunately, the whole Locator/Bones crossover-pilot thing left me a bit confused and completely destroyed any investment I had in the episode.
That being said, if they do greenlight this, I’ll give it a few episodes as it has the makings of a good show, though I really couldn’t tell if it was planned to be a quirky light drama, a drama/comedy, or dark action comedy…
Well, this was so transparent that I wound up here by googling “Bones spinoff” halfway through watching the episode on Hulu. It was also freaking terrible. The whole Finder team was stilted and dull — their poor acting really stood out, which is saying something on a show like “Bones”, which no one watches for the thespian skill on display.
Without getting all technical I thought it was great. I can’t wait for it to air.
I really liked the episode. I think it has the ability to become a really good show on its own.
I look forward to a finder series. Stults in funny glasses followed immediately by his birthday suit hooked me. Burrows’ character is going to be extremely likeable when she tones down the jerky movements and swagger. Duncan’s character needs more depth (writers problem) but he, too was instantly likeable.
I hated it. I’d watch it as a movie, but I’m already tired of the characters. I can’t see how it would sustain as a long running series. And Burn Notice blows, by the way. What’s the deal with unappealing leading men who are supposed to be irresistible?
great cast loved the chemistry they have
I’d definitely watch it.
The Finder was horrible….. will not bother to
watch if picked up. The actors were boring and
new casting may help.
The writers of The Finder if the same ones for
Bones have become lazy. Believing that anything
that has Booth/Brennan in it will work.
There was a 9% decrease in viewership this week
despite all the hype about the Finder.
Not a good sign for this show to be picked up.
Maybe after Bones final season……The Locator
can be revisited. But not at the same time….
Focus on ONE show at a time Bones producers.
My husband and I adore Bones. It’s a regular, high-priority entry on our DVR (dual input, thankfully, so we can record Grey’s, too. Baseball season makes things difficult — I’ll DVR the Yankee game in a different room and have the WCBS audio on low on my computer so I can keep track of the game between 9 and 10). We have the full set of DVDs, and will go through the entire set every so often.
That said, we disliked this episode. Duncan was great, but the other two — not so much. I had no vested interest in either character, so if this is picked up, it won’t be on our viewing schedule next season.
I thought the “Finder” episode of ‘Bones’ was great. I would watch it for sure if Fox picks it up as a new series. Fox should take a line from Walter Sherman, “I’ma risk it”. Give them a chance to get a new show up and running.
Not sure that it would land on my must-watch-or-else list, like Bones is, but I’d definitely give it a few episodes to see if has magic to work on me, since this was pretty darned good just the way it was. Do it up Fox, and don’t change a thing!
Write a comment…I understood that this episode was to introduce a new series. So, why would I expect the show to focus on all the Bones characters. I wouldn’t. Why are you then disappointed at this Bones episode? It wasn’t suppose to be a regular episode. I really like the new show The Finder and the character chemistry. I hope it gets picked up.
Horrible show at least for me.
Toilet humor and just poor writing as well as
bad acting.
If this is picked up by FOX I have no intentions to
watch it.
Reruns of Law and Order are more appealing to me than
this Finder/Locator crap
I’d watch the show
My family and I really enjoyed the Finder show and without even knowing it was an attempt at a spinoff we all agreed that it would be great if they made a show next fall off these 3 characters. They were funny, interesting characters with good chemistry for each other. I even loved the closing scene hanging in the bar back at thier blackboard debating Optimist Vs Fools haha.
As for the above writes post about how Booth and Bones got involved did you even watch the show ? In the first 5 min the Sheriff says the body was found in the everglades so that makes it an FBI issue, It was bones so that makes it your teams issue. It was all explained if you watched the show.
It was brilliant. Witty, suspenseful, and the babes are HOT!
Sorry your writing is really terrible. I tried to read the whole post but it just kept wandering all over the place. From what I got it sounds like you didn’t like “Finder.” I for one loved it and hope that it gets picked up. It would be pretty awesome to have Bones and Finder air back to back.
Annoyed the episode was a backdoor pilot. Even more annoyed that I enjoyed it and the plot to get me to watch Finder worked! Would have done fine as it’s own pilot.
I thought Finder was one of the best episodes of Bones (and really of any TV show) that I have ever seen. The three guest characters really had a great chemistry together and I was immediately thinking of spinoff after I saw the episode…
I could tell there was more to this trio than just regular fill ins. I caught a glimpse of ‘based on the locator series’ in the opening credits. I had hoped this was a cross-over from another TV series, and was dissapointed that it was a cross-over from a novel. If this does get its own series, I’d give it a fair shot.
While I can’t hate the backdoor pilot (after all, it’s been done by some good shows before) I really did not think that the style of the new show at all matched with Bones. I find it to be far less jarring when the backdoor pilot is at least of a similar style to the show it’s appearing in.
Bones fans tune in because they want to watch Bones. While some people may be fans of both, I really wish that there’d at least been some advanced warning that this is what we’d be getting when we tuned in (though I suppose maybe outside of Australia, there could have been).