Bonnaroo unveils daily schedule and adds GZA, Sharon Jones, Sara Watkins

Bonnaroo has a finalized daily schedule for its 2012 festival, and has added some notable acts like GZA and Sharon Jones to the completed bill.

Jones will be joined by the Dap-Kings, while GZA will be performing “Liquid Swords” in its entirety with backing band Grupo Fantasma. Metal group Pelican, recent HitFix interview Sara Watkins, the Infamous String Dusters, Unchained “The Mighty Van Halen Tribute” band and the Dirty Guv’Nahs have also been added to the lineup.

The four-day festival will feature Radiohead on Friday night, Red Hot Chili Peppers on Saturday and Phish on Sunday (for four hours, no less). Thursday, which is generally the slowest night of the event, will headline with Danny Brown, Kendrick Lamar and Alabama Shakes.

Bonnaroo takes place June 7-10 in Manchester, Tenn.; tickets are still on sale.

View the schedule for every day here, via the Bonnaroo 2012 website. Organizers are still planning on livestreaming some performances from the grounds.