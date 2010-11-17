Bonnaroo sets 2011 festival dates

Bonnaroo has set June 9 -12 as its dates for its annual four day fest for 2011.

The Manchester, Tenn., event will have a special pre-sale beginning the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, on Nov. 26. Fest and music fans can purchase tickets via bonnaroo.com and opt in for a “special payment plan” to finance the $200+ ticket.

Organizers announced that the lineup would be rolled out starting in late January/early February.

Let the rumor mill begin.

Last year”s headliner lineup included Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder, Kings of Leon and Dave Matthews Band, in addition to special comedy host and showman Conan O”Brien, lending rep to the four-day fest”s comedy stage.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js