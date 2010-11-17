Bonnaroo sets 2011 festival dates

Bonnaroo has set June 9 -12 as its dates for its annual four day fest for 2011.
The Manchester, Tenn., event will have a special pre-sale beginning the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, on Nov. 26. Fest and music fans can purchase tickets via bonnaroo.com and opt in for a “special payment plan” to finance the $200+ ticket.
Organizers announced that the lineup would be rolled out starting in late January/early February.
Let the rumor mill begin.
Last year”s headliner lineup included Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder, Kings of Leon and Dave Matthews Band, in addition to special comedy host and showman Conan O”Brien, lending rep to the four-day fest”s comedy stage.
