Watch Bono attempt Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky,’ plus cover David Bowie and Lou Reed

Bono can’t match Pharrell’s vocals on “Get Lucky,” but it’s the thought that counts.

This weekend at a (RED) charity auction after party, U2’s Bono and The Edge covered Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories” lead single with its co-writer Nile Rodgers assisting on guitar. Bono, The Edge and Rodgers also performed David Bowie”s “Let”s Dance” and Coldplay’s Chris Martin joined Bono for Lou Reed”s “Perfect Day.” Watch the videos below.

The auction in New York City on November 23 raised more than $26 million to fight AIDS in Africa, according to the Telegraph.

Bono’s “Get Lucky” is like watching a drunk Vegas lounge singer attempt to cover the song, but he fully redeems himself on “Let”s Dance” and “Perfect Day.” Rodgers is, as always, fantastic.