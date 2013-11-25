Watch Bono attempt Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky,’ plus cover David Bowie and Lou Reed

#Daft Punk #Bono #U2
11.25.13 5 years ago

Bono can’t match Pharrell’s vocals on “Get Lucky,” but it’s the thought that counts.

This weekend at a (RED) charity auction after party, U2’s Bono and The Edge covered Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories” lead single with its co-writer Nile Rodgers assisting on guitar. Bono, The Edge and Rodgers also performed David Bowie”s “Let”s Dance” and Coldplay’s Chris Martin joined Bono for Lou Reed”s “Perfect Day.” Watch the videos below.
The auction in New York City on November 23 raised more than $26 million to fight AIDS in Africa, according to the Telegraph. 
Bono’s “Get Lucky” is like watching a drunk Vegas lounge singer attempt to cover the song, but he fully redeems himself on “Let”s Dance” and “Perfect Day.” Rodgers is, as always, fantastic. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daft Punk#Bono#U2
TAGSBONOCHRIS MARTINDaft PunkDAVID BOWIEget luckyLET'S DANCELOU REEDNILE RODGERSPerfect DayTHE EDGEU2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP