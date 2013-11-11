‘Book of Mormon’ meets Disney in new ‘Frozen’ song

Walt Disney Animation Studios might have the best movie musical of the year on its hands, but up until now they have been somewhat reticent to show it. If you’ve caught any trailers or TV spots for “Frozen” you may have realized it’s just enough story paired with well-tested comedic bits to convince young boys to go see what is essentially a “princess” fairy tale. Well, if you’re a fan of great music and specifically songs of the Broadway variety, you’re in for a major treat.
“Frozen” is Disney’s very lose adaptation of the classic Hans Christian Anderson story “The Snow Queen” but, more importantly, it contains original songs by the husband and wife songwriting team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The Tony Award winners are best known for their work on the smashes “Avenue Q” and “The Book of Mormon” and they have brought that creativity to the Mouse House. In “Frozen,” they already have a Best Original Song frontrunner in “Let it Go”* and reunite with “Book of Mormon’s” Josh Gad with the wonderfully well-written “In Summer.” Yes, Gad plays a snowman who is in love with the idea of enjoying summer. (No, it can’t end well, can it?) It’s smart fare that could be at home in any Broadway hit of the past 10 years.
*Speaking of “Let it Go,” do yourself a favor and completely ignore the Demi Lovato pop version of the song that was released recently. Just get the original version performed in the movie by Idina Menzel that will be on the soundtrack album. That’s the one everyone will remember hearing during the Academy Awards show in March anyway.
Disney has released the complete scene for “In Summer” online which you can watch below. It might make you realize tagging along with your son, daughter, niece, nephew or significant other to “Frozen” could be more fun than you thought it might be.
“Frozen” opens nationwide on Nov. 27.
‘Tangled’ was a mistep by Alan Menken. At Disney people was swedding fear for years making this movie. It was supposed to be a dark, classic tale, a strong musical and it ended up being a goofy comedy with some short and forgettable songs. Directors didn’t let Alan Menken do his job and the final soundtrack was pretty mediocre. ‘I see the light’ was the best among a so so bunch of songs. He (along with Disney) decided just to submit this song because it would be the best strategy for the win. But I think this is not playing fair. Because the nomination should be the reward in the first place. The Academy is not playing fair too. The decision of limit the eligible songs to a maximum of two per movie is insane. A movie like Frozen this year could have been loaded the cathegory with great songs and instead the music branch has to find songs under the rocks. What if a musical has the best songs of the year? Is that bad? Shouldn’t be the best scenario?
Randy Newman was nominated for two extraordinary songs for The princess and the frog. And he didn’t wion but who cares? He knows he had two of the best songs of that year nominated. But I think if you submit just one song from Frozen it would be strange in the future to see how this movie played in this cathegory at the same level as others. This is a musical and it’s suppossed to sweep this cathegory because it’s Best Original Song, not Foreign Language Film.
I listened to all the songs and they are all very Broadway. But not as good as Menken’s work between 1992 and 1996. The hunchback of Notre Dame is still today his own masterpiece and curiously not awarded by the Academy. Frozen wouldn’t have any chance at winning (or even being nominated) at the 90’s but today with so mediocre songs all around and specially this weak year, the songs really shine. My favorite, the film version of ‘Let it go’ (with some unexpected flow and diferent lyrics compared to the pop version). But ‘For the first time in forever’ is also memorable and it would be injustice just to see any other songs taking advantage of this songs not being submitted. It’s also played in a wonderful reprise at the very end of the movie. ‘Do you want to build a snowman’ is also pretty and ‘In summer’ is charming (but not among the very best). Disney should seriously reconsider. They are going to win the Oscar no matter what with ‘Let it go’ and others songs from the soundtrack deserve recognition.
I actually like what Menken did with the film, and I disagree. At least three of the songs are really memorable. There aren’t like Beauty and the Beast or Aladdin where I remember almost every song, but every time Menken works on a film, I’ll always be first one in line to watch the film and listen to the song.
It’s certainly Josh Gad’s best film performance, which is hardly saying much.
Alas, the film is good. Needed another song towards the end and they could have easily swung a second nominee and still won for “Let It Go”.
“That’s the one everyone will remember hearing during the Academy Awards show in March anyway.”
I don’t know. I can see them getting Demi Lovato instead to boost their ratings (if they fully bring the performances back, of course).