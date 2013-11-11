‘Book of Mormon’ meets Disney in new ‘Frozen’ song

Walt Disney Animation Studios might have the best movie musical of the year on its hands, but up until now they have been somewhat reticent to show it. If you’ve caught any trailers or TV spots for “Frozen” you may have realized it’s just enough story paired with well-tested comedic bits to convince young boys to go see what is essentially a “princess” fairy tale. Well, if you’re a fan of great music and specifically songs of the Broadway variety, you’re in for a major treat.

“Frozen” is Disney’s very lose adaptation of the classic Hans Christian Anderson story “The Snow Queen” but, more importantly, it contains original songs by the husband and wife songwriting team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The Tony Award winners are best known for their work on the smashes “Avenue Q” and “The Book of Mormon” and they have brought that creativity to the Mouse House. In “Frozen,” they already have a Best Original Song frontrunner in “Let it Go”* and reunite with “Book of Mormon’s” Josh Gad with the wonderfully well-written “In Summer.” Yes, Gad plays a snowman who is in love with the idea of enjoying summer. (No, it can’t end well, can it?) It’s smart fare that could be at home in any Broadway hit of the past 10 years.

*Speaking of “Let it Go,” do yourself a favor and completely ignore the Demi Lovato pop version of the song that was released recently. Just get the original version performed in the movie by Idina Menzel that will be on the soundtrack album. That’s the one everyone will remember hearing during the Academy Awards show in March anyway.

Disney has released the complete scene for “In Summer” online which you can watch below. It might make you realize tagging along with your son, daughter, niece, nephew or significant other to “Frozen” could be more fun than you thought it might be.

“Frozen” opens nationwide on Nov. 27.