‘Boondocks’ returns with big numbers for Adult Swim

Promotion was minimal and the Adult Swim press site didn’t even provide a single new image for the show, but after an absence of more than two years, “The Boondocks” delivered series-high ratings in its return on Sunday (May 2).

The third season premiere of “The Boondocks” drew 2.55 million viewers, the biggest audience for an Adult Swim original in over a year. That audience includef a whopping 1.25 million viewers in the 18-34 demo, a series high. “The Boondocks” also set series records among adults 18-24, adults 18-49, women 18-34 and women 18-49.

There isn’t necessarily a ton of competition on basic cable in the 11:30 time period, but “The Boondocks” dominated in all key measures. The animated series was tops on all television in the time slot among adults 18-34, adults 18-24, men 18-34 and men 18-24.

And for all of Sunday night, across the full television landscape, only FOX’s “Family Guy,” celebrating its 150th episode, drew a bigger audience among adults 18-24.

Want more statistics? Sunday’s “Boondocks” premiere has also already streamed over 200,000 times on AdultSwim.com.

“Boondocks” helped to boost the 100th episode of “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” to an audience of 989,000 viewers in the 18-34 demo at midnight. The 12:30 a.m. airing of “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” held onto 464,000 viewers in that demo.