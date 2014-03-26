Boosted by DVD release, ‘Frozen’ continues to soar on albums chart

Spurred by the DVD and Blu-ray release of “Frozen,” the soundtrack to the Disney animated film had its best sales week yet and remains at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 202,000 copies sold (+104%). The album has spent seven nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot.

Released March 18, the DVD and Blu-ray sold 3.2 million units on its first day of release, reports Disney. “Frozen” also remains in theaters, where it has earned $397 million to date.

The soundtrack has spent 17 weeks on the Billboard 200 with a total of 1.6 million copies sold. Its Academy Award-winning song, “Let It Go,” has also recently climbed the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rapper YG enters the charts at No. 2 with his debut, “My Krazy Life” (61,000). The album”s singles “My Hitta” and “Who Do You Love” have both charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Foster The People”s second album, “Supermodel,” debuts at No. 3 with 54,000. The rock trio's first album, “Torches,” debuted and peaked at No. 8 in 2011.

EDM producer Skrillex earns his first top 10 album with “Recess,” arriving at No. 4 with 47,000. His full-length debut has outperformed his 2012 EP “Bangarang,” which peaked at No. 14.

The Taylor Momsen-fronted rock outfit the Pretty Reckless also scores its biggest sales week to date with “Going to Hell,” which bows at No. 5 with 35,000. The band”s 2011 debut album, “Light Me Up,” reached No. 65 and sold 9,000 copies in its first week. The new album”s lead single, “Heaven Knows,” has spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Down from No. 5 to No. 6 is Pharrell Williams' “G I R L” with 34,000 (-24%), while Rick Ross' “Mastermind” drops from No. 3 to No. 7 with 27,000 (-44%).

At No. 8 is Enrique Iglesias” “Sex and Love” with 24,000. His previous album, 2010″s “Euphoria,” reached No. 10 and his 2001 release, “Escape,” made it to No. 2.

Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” moves from No. 8 to No. 9 with 24,000 (-13%).

Another debut, Taking Back Sunday's “Happiness Is,” rounds out the top 10 with 22,000. It”s the rock act”s fourth top 10 album and first since 2009's “New Again” hit No. 7.

Sales are down 3% this week compared to the previous week and down 22% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 15% compared with the previous year