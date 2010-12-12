Boston Film Critics pick ‘Social Network’ for best picture

Is it surprising a movie set mostly at Harvard University dominated the 2010 Boston Society of Film Critic’s year end awards?  Probably not considering the David Fincher drama may dominate today’s critic’s groups run down.  “Network” won picture, director (Fincher), actor (Jesse Eisenberg), screenplay (Aaron Sorkin) and a special award for music.  Natalie Portman won best actress for “Black Swan” while Christian Bale won best supporting actor for “The Fighter” and the org made a statement by giving Juliette Lewis best supporting actress for “Conviction.” 

The entire list of 2010 winners are listed below.

Best Picture
“The Social Network”

Best Actor
Jesse Eisenberg for “The Social Network”

Best Actress
Natalie Portman for “Black Swan”

Best Supporting Actor
Christian Bale for “The Fighter”

Best Supporting Actress
Juliette Lewis for “Conviction”

Best Director
David Fincher for “The Social Network”

Best Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin for “The Social Network”

Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins for “True Grit”

Best Documentary
“Marwencol”

Best Foreign-Language Film
“Mother”

Best Animated Film
“Toy Story 3”

Best Film Editing (awarded in memory of Karen Schmeer)
Andrew Weisblum for “Black Swan”

Best New Filmmaker (awarded in memory of David Brudnoy)
Jeff Malmberg for “Marwencol”

Best Ensemble Cast
“The Fighter”

Best Use of Music in a Film
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for “The Social Network”

