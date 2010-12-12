Boston Film Critics pick ‘Social Network’ for best picture

Is it surprising a movie set mostly at Harvard University dominated the 2010 Boston Society of Film Critic’s year end awards? Probably not considering the David Fincher drama may dominate today’s critic’s groups run down. “Network” won picture, director (Fincher), actor (Jesse Eisenberg), screenplay (Aaron Sorkin) and a special award for music. Natalie Portman won best actress for “Black Swan” while Christian Bale won best supporting actor for “The Fighter” and the org made a statement by giving Juliette Lewis best supporting actress for “Conviction.”

The entire list of 2010 winners are listed below.

Best Picture

“The Social Network”

Best Actor

Jesse Eisenberg for “The Social Network”

Best Actress

Natalie Portman for “Black Swan”

Best Supporting Actor

Christian Bale for “The Fighter”

Best Supporting Actress

Juliette Lewis for “Conviction”

Best Director

David Fincher for “The Social Network”

Best Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin for “The Social Network”

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins for “True Grit”

Best Documentary

“Marwencol”

Best Foreign-Language Film

“Mother”

Best Animated Film

“Toy Story 3”

Best Film Editing (awarded in memory of Karen Schmeer)

Andrew Weisblum for “Black Swan”

Best New Filmmaker (awarded in memory of David Brudnoy)

Jeff Malmberg for “Marwencol”

Best Ensemble Cast

“The Fighter”

Best Use of Music in a Film

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for “The Social Network”

Follow Gregory Ellwood and Awards Campaign on Twitter @HitFixGregory



http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Awards Campaign with Gregory Ellwood Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Gregory Ellwood and Awards Campaign on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/578/ac_alert_newjs.js