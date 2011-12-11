‘The Artist,’ Scorsese, Pitt and Williams win top honors from Boston critics

The Boston Society of Film Critics dished out its annual list of kudos this morning amid a flurry of other groups doing the same. Last year they stood out somewhat by handing Juliette Lewis their Best Supporting Actress prize for “Conviction,” and this year, they went their own way in a couple of areas, which was nice to see.
Throughout the voting, it was clear that “Margaret” was a favorite film among the crowd. Unfortunately it could only manage a few runner-up citations and never won a prize, but it’s so wonderful to know that it was so seriously considered.
The big winner of the day was “The Artist,” which won the Best Picture prize despite “Hugo” and “Margaret” looking like obvious favorites throughout the vote. On the latter, whoever was updating the BSFC’s Twitter account wrote: “It’s worth noting that many of us couldn’t see MARGARET because the studio did not issue screeners and there was only 1 screening.” If only Fox Searchlight had thrown some level of interest behind this film, it could have been a player. Maybe someone will stick up for it still. We’ll see.
Check out the full list of winners with my real-time commentary below.
Best Use of Music: (tie) “The Artist” and “Drive” (Runner-up: “The Descendants”)
Thoughts: Cool to see “Drive” get mentioned here but I can’t even remember the score for “The Artist.” And given the name of the category, I’m not sure why you’d bother awarding a traditional score here. Yes, other music was used in the film (which actually has me wondering how the music branch of the Academy will respond to the score’s eligibility) But I don’t know. “The Descendants” makes more sense to me.
Best Editing: “The Clock” (Runner-up: “Hugo”)
Thoughts: I never saw Christian Marclay’s documentary “The Clock,” which is a 24-hour stunt (basically) featuring shots with clocks in them from various films (and the time being up to date throughout the picture). So I can’t comment, really. But it’s a bold and singular choice for this category, so my hats off to the Society.
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: “Hugo”)
Thoughts: So far “Hugo” is nipping at the heels of a couple of winners, so maybe it’ll break out in the major categories soon. But this win for “The Tree of Life” will naturally be one of a great many this year, and it’s absolutely deserved.
Best New Filmmaker (David Brudnoy Award): Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (Runner-up: J.C. Chandor, “Margin Call”)
Thoughts: Finally someone gets this award right. Sean Durkin is absolutely a talent to watch and, as you might have heard, I think “Martha Marcy May Marlene” is one of the year’s best films. I’m liking these awards more and more. Will they keep it up?
Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Thoughts: Well, that’s two big critics awards so far for Brooks. Very little to add at this point, but check out my interview with Brooks here for more consideration of his work in the film.
Best Supporting Actress: Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids (Runner-up: Jeannie Berlin, “Margaret”)
Thoughts: I was just talking to someone on Twitter about the possibility of Berlin winning the LAFCA prize in this category today, but props to Boston for being on #teammargaret. You know how I feel. McCarthy winning the award is fun and everything, but I could pick two or three other elements of that ensemble that are more worthy of the consideration. Of course, their characters didn’t shit in a sink, so…
Best Actor: Brad Pitt, “Moneyball” (Runners-up: George Clooney, “The Descendants” and Michael Fassbender, “Shame”)
Thoughts: Color me slightly surprised. That’s two big wins for Brad Pitt on the circuit so far. He’s on track, obviously, for an Oscar nomination.
Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn” (Runner-up: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”)
Thoughts: Another feather in the cap of a sure-fire Oscar nominee. Apparently Streep was very close.
Best Ensemble: “Carnage” (Runner-up: “Margaret”)
Thoughts: Ugh, I wish “Margaret” could pull out one of these wins. Alas, I’m glad it’s at least in the conversation.
Best Screenplay: “Moneyball” (Runner-up: “Margaret”)
Thoughts: Alright, you’re killing me with all these runner-ups. Give it just one award! Come on! It’s cool. Again, I’m stoked that it’s even in play. And the “Moneyball” script, as I’ve said since day one, is absolutely fantastic.
Best Director: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo” (Runner-up: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”)
Thoughts: Well, then. Given that the film came close on a few other awards earlier this morning, could this mean the film will win Best Picture, too? We’ll see. I’m happy to see Scorsese getting honored for what was clearly a project very close to his heart.
Best Documentary: “Project Nim” (Runner-up: “Bill Cunningham New York”)
Thoughts: Could this become the consensus favorite as we head toward the Oscars? Perhaps. Both of these titles, by the way, are on the Academy shortlist. And it’s a better pick than “Cave of Forgotten Dreams,” certainly, which is threatening to be a big deal on the circuit.
Best Picture: “The Artist” (Runners-up: “Hugo” and “Margaret”)
Thoughts: Either one of those runners-up would have been so much more meaningful, but you’re talking about the most generally agreeable film when it comes to critics groups. And “The Artist” is easy to digest. So it’ll probably win plenty more, and maybe, ultimately, the Oscar.
Best Foreign Film: “Incendies” (Runner-up: “A Separation”)
Thoughts: How is there even a contest between those two? I found “Incendies,” which was nominated last year for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, to be borderline terrible. And you know my feelings on “A Separation,” but to each his own.
Overall, a decent set of winners, but the story to me was the runners-up. If only they could have had the bravery to push some of those into winning positions. Anyway, on to the rest of the day’s announcements.
Best Animated Film: “Rango”
Thoughts: This wasn’t announced via Twitter but it’s on the group’s official website. You know how I feel. Great film, great choice. Not that there’s much else to choose from.
hugo i think will win cinematography ultimately, and it is gorgeous, i still have films i need to see, but right now Hugo has most of the crafts locked up for me.
kris do you think hugo has a chance in sound editing or mixing?
I think so. Maybe more mixing than editing.
I haven’t seen The Clock yet, but if someone’s going with a doc for best editing, I hope another group take notice of Pina’s cinematography too. It’s one of this year’s top tier works, alongside The Tree of Life and Jane Eyre.
The Clock isn’t a doc at all, though it is made up entirely of pre-existing footage.
Well, in the article (and on IMDb) it says it’s a doc, so I was just going with that. Dunno how to label it, without having seen it yet.
I think they just announced Albert Brooks for best supporting actor.
Yes, I’m keeping up with it. Noted already. Thanks.
Yay Brooks :)
Brooks won their Best Actor award back in 87/88 for his Oscar-nominated performance in Broadcast News. IMHO…a much better performance. This is merely career recognition, even though he hasn’t had a substantial role since his voice-work in Finding Nemo
I’m sorry, but that McCarthy win is a complete joke. I like that they’re thinking outside of the box, but Jesus, give it to someone who actually deserves best-of-the-year honors.
I agree with every word
So true.
Agree.
Props to Jeannie Berlin…I had no idea that she even had a substantial part in the film…glad to see her make a slight comeback, even though it was technically 4 or 5 years ago…best news today
Who would you have chosen from Bridesmaids Kris?
Rose Byrne.
am i alone when i say im ready for pitt to win his oscar?
I’ve never been much of a Pitt fan but I definitely wouldn’t turn my nose up at a win for him in Moneyball, which is a really fine performance.
McCarthy is a a contender for Best Supporting Actress and Best in Show from Bridesmaids. haters gonna hate.
Best in show for me was Wiig. Of the Supporting cast, I’d have it Byrne, then Mccarthy.
agreed
JJ1 is definitely on track. Though I might place Maya Rudolph slightly ahead of, or at least tied with, Melissa McCarthy.
I have to say that I am a little glad to see McCarthy getting her moment in the spotlight. As much as I’d rather this recognition going to Wiig or Byrne, women like Melissa McCarthy often don’t get much opportunity to give memorable performances, frankly.
I’m hoping Pitt winning can help raise the BP profile of Moneyball.
I’m okay with Melissa McCarthy being in the mix, because I actually thought she did very inspired comic work in Bridesmaids (aside from the sink bit, natch). Plus it’s always nice when a comedy performance gets recognition a la Kevin Kline and Marisa Tomei. I’m rooting for her.
But there was some level of density to those performances….Bridesmaids was pure surface value. Perfectly fine with it getting Golden Globe nods, but not wins at the major awards
Good for Albert Brooks. And he was great in the THR roundtable. But I still fail to see what is so amazing about his work in Drive; a film I like very much.
Are you hearing any buzz for Mara to make it into the top 5 come Oscar time?
Streep was the close runner up in Boston
and Streep won Boston 2 years ago
I believe SF Film Critics announce today as well lol Super Awards Sunday! lol
AFI as well. Whew.
No Viola Davis once again and yet people seem to think she is a threat come Oscar time
I know, I know. I think people are rallying around the “2nd black best actress” think a bit too much. I see this race being between Streep and Williams. Close is now battling for a nomination.
Davis’ movie has too many detractors to snag her major critics’ awards, I suspect. Once we get to things like the Globes, SAG, and the Academy, she’ll be more in the conversation.
I thought Viola Davis was great in The Help, but yes, I’ve thought throughout the whole season that people were overestimating her awards chances. Streep and Williams are the ones fighting for this, and once both of them win the Best Actress Drama and Musical/Comedy Golden Globes, it will be interesting to see who pulls ahead.
Plenty of actors have won Oscars without taking any critics’ awards — most recently, Sandra Bullock. Critics’ awards can certainly help an awards-season narrative along, but they aren’t mandatory, particularly if the film/performance is a popular one.
Viola Davis is such a BFCA-ish, Globes-ish, Oscar-ish type of win – not critics.
Please go picture and director with Moneyball!!!!!
Id LOVE to see scorsesse take home that second best director oscar, who wouldnt?
Me.
UGH THE ARTIST
Kris you note that Brad Pitt is on track for an Oscar nomination… Hasn’t he looked like a lock for a while now? I feel like we should be discussing his position for the win by now, shouldn’t we?
Since the NY win, I’d say. I think before that he was toward the bottom of the list of five.
If he takes LA or BFCA he has to be looking like a frontrunner right? Especially with so many names like Fassbender and Oldman and now even Shannon mixing up the works for Clooney and Dujardin
I’d say so.
I’m going to just go on the record here — “Carnage” is kind of miserable, and there are so many more worthy ensembles this season. It’s time for “Tinker” to start receiving more recognition in the ensemble categories.
By the way, AFI just announced their Top 10 list.
The inclusion of J. Edgar is baffling.
I liked J. Edgar. Though, top 10 mentions (a few so far) are kinda baffling, yes.
“It’s worth noting that many of us couldn’t see MARGARET because the studio did not issue screeners and there was only 1 screening.”
This is tragic. Just tragic. Their twitter feed said HALF the members couldn’t see Margaret. And yet it came 3rd. Imagine if the entire voting body had seen it! We can safely assume it would have won.
If Margaret starts to make a splash and become a “story” … it could be one of the great Oscar comebacks of all-time. That all sounds a bit much, I haven’t even seen it. I’m just saying that it could be quite the story.
As happy as I am for Williams’, I really thought Charlize would have her moment. Saw YOUNG ADULT last night and it was pretty fantastic. I can see why Guy and you were so high on it.
Me too :( Kris, do you think she needs critic’s award to secure an SAG and Oscar nom? I remember you saying it was between Theron and Swinton for NBR, with Swinton ultimately winning.
I gotta say it. YA just may be too much of a turn-off. I;m not seeing Charlize close to winning or even nommed for much in the past 2 weeks.
Why would a Best Film win for Hugo be “more meaningful” than one for The Artist? Just curious how you mean that.
Because it’s less of an agreeable pick. It has detractors. And I mean, look at those winners. One other mention of The Artist and not even a runner-up for the actors. It boiled down to, well, it’s the only one none of us can argue with, and I dunno, I just think it’s thin and it would have been more of a stand to go with Hugo (which won the NBR, yes, but shockingly so).
I feel like a movie like Hugo needs these big wins or runner-up mentions to spur it on.
Even if they haven’t announced it via Twitter, in their website they have ‘Rango’ winning Best Animated Film
Incendies borderline terrible? Terribly cruel, yes, but not terribly bad! I liked it better than In A Better World (though Dogtooth’s my favorite from last year’s nominees).
I would agree with borderline terrible. The film only exists to bring forth a far-fetched plot twist that isn’t really a plot twist and that isn’t half as clever as it thinks it is. The bus scene is pretty good though.
I don’t think the movie’s reason to be is that plot twist. It’s about finding out about this woman’s past, and there are far more shocking plot twists throughout her life than the, er, ‘big’ one, like that bus scene you mention.
I think they also listed Poetry as a runner-up for Foreign Film.
You found Incenees to be borderline terrible? One of the best films of the year and you found it borderline terrible? As for The Tree of Life, yeah, the photography was the ONLY thing good about the film, but The Tree of Life was such a bad film that one whould not encourage Malick by giving it any award.