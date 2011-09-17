Box Office: 17 years later ‘The Lion King’ roars to no. 1 again

17 years after becoming a box office phenomenon and becoming the pinnacle of a new age of Disney animation, “The Lion King” has returned to the top of the box office. A limited release in 3-D before debuting on Blu-ray for the first time, the animated classic pulled in $8 million on Friday. That’s far ahead of what pre-release polling indicated and it now looks like the re-release could find $22-23 million for the weekend. “Lion King” has grossed a substantial $788.2 million globally since its debut in 1994.
Dropping to the second slot was “Contagion” with another $5 million and what appears to be a $12-13 million three-day. The Steven Soderbergh action-thriller has amassed $34 million in just eight days.
Not far behind “Contagion” was the debut of “Drive” with $4.5 million and a weekend estimate of $11 million. The critically acclaimed thriller won the best directing award at the Cannes Film Festival this past May, but going wide may not have been the best option for FilmDistrict. With a reported C- Cinemascore it seems “Drive” may have been better suited for a slow rollout following a limited release.
Fairing far less impressively was the Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “I Don’t Know How She Does It” and the Screen Gems remake of “Straw Dogs.” Both had tepid openings of just $2.2 million and $2.3 million respectively and should finish the weekend somewhere between $5-5.5 million each.
Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
The voluptuous, sexy and talented Christina Hendricks is in two new movies this week – ‘Drive’ and ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It’. I hope she only does leading roles from now on. She deserves better than to play second fiddle to Carey Mulligan and Sarah Jessica Parker.
I would have liked to see Stay Cool get a nationwide release. It has an interesting cast with stars who should be doing more mainstream movies – Winona Ryder, Sean Astin, Hilary Duff, Josh Holloway, Jon Cryer, Chevy Chase.
I hope that Drive’s Ron Perlman only does theatrically released films from now on. He is an underrated actor and shouldn’t be doing straight to DVD films.
Straw Dogs marks the only return of James Woods to the big screen since An American Carol (2008) and it is so disappointing that they are showing little to nothing of him in it and he hasn’t been promoting the film. I wish he would do more major films like he used to.
