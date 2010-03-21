Box Office: ‘Alice in Wonderland’ says off with Jennifer Aniston and Jude Law’s heads

Tim Burton and Johnny Depp’s latest blockbuster continues to chop of the heads of any new box office contenders in its way. After another $34.5 million this weekend, “Alice” is now at a very impressive $265.7 million total. The question now is whether Walt Disney Studios can hold on to enough 3-D screens to get the stylized adventure to the $300 million mark. That may be a tough order with “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Clash of the Titans’ opening over the next two weeks.

On the other hand, the bigger news this weekend was the very soft opening of “The Bounty Hunter.” The romantic comedy thriller starring Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler scored only $21 million over the weekend, a disappointment considering industry tracking showed higher interest and the expensive advertising campaign Sony Pictures waged. It certainly isn’t a disaster, but the long-term outlook won’t match Butler’s last feisty rom com, “The Ugly Truth,” which opened to $27 million and eventually hit $88 million. And, as always with any of her films, it will prompt many in the media to question Aniston’s big screen star power (she never seems to get any credits for the hits however).

Also raising eyebrows, but in a good way, was 20th Century Fox’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” The mainstream media paid little attention to the adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s popular tween book, but the kid flick beat “Bounty” to come in second for the three-day with an impressive $21.8 million. Having reportedly cost around $19 million, it’s no surprise Fox is already developing a sequel for the profitable family film.

The rest of the top five was putrid to say the least. In fourth place, Jude Law and Forest Whitaker’s “Repo Men” stole any goodwill from the executives at Universal Pictures by debuting with only $6.2 million. The marketing crew at Universal did an admirable job trying to make “Repo” look as cool and contemporary as possible, but the word is out that unless Jude Law is positioned next to Robert Downey, Jr., audiences are just not interested (and the title didn’t necc. help either).

The fifth slot went to the second weekend of “Green Zone” which squeaked by “She’s Out Of My League.” The expensive Paul Greengrass thriller found $5.9 million for the three-day and a new cume of $24.7 million. One story that is hardly being reported about “Green Zone” is that it’s Matt Damon’s third underperformer in a row after “The Informant!” and “Invictus.” Damon may need to really work the publicity trail for his next release to ensure a strong opening.

Weekend actuals will be released on Monday.