“Amazing Spider-Man” is off to a spectacular start at the domestic box office.
The reboot pulled in an estimated $7.5 million from midnight screenings Monday night.
The midnight numbers indicate a total haul somewhere in the $110 – $120 million range for the lengthy Fourth of July holiday weekend.
While the midnight take puts it on par with 2007’s “Spider-Man 3” and 2009’s “Iron Man 2” (both around $7.5 million), “Amazing” may not reach the same epic opening numbers as its predecessor. “Spider-Man 3” went on to gross a staggering $151 million in its opening weekend, and “Amazing” is proving somewhat harder to track. Its Tuesday opening is a rare occurrence, however the latest “Spider-Man” has the advantage of playing in significantly more IMAX theaters and on pricier 3D screens.
The film did especially well at IMAX locations, where it earned $1.2 million (around 16 of the total gross).
Spidey couldn’t beat out some of his comic book-dervied competition, however. Earlier this year, “The Avengers” made an eye-popping $18.7 million in midnight showings, while in 2009, “The Dark Knight” scooped up an equally impressive $18.5 million in midnight showings.
Sony’s decision to reboot the Marvel superhero series was questioned by a number of fans when the news was first announced, but “Amazing” seems to be clicking with general moviegoers. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone lead the all-new cast under director Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”). The successful box office forecast will no doubt lead the studio to fast-track the already-in-the-works sequel.
Back in 2002, Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s first “Spider-Man” picked up $114.8 million in its first weekend. Two years later, “Spider-Man 2” debuted to $88.1 million.
Look for updated estimates throughout the week on HitFix.
This film’s supervising art director accused of sexual assault, libel and malcious prosecution of his trangender LA Music Award winning singer victim:
[news.yahoo.com]