Box Office: ‘Avatar’ stuns Hollywood with $1 billion worldwide in 17 days

Do you doubt that “Avatar” can pass “Titanic’s” domestic record of $600 million? After a spectacular holiday frame where “Avatar” keeps smashing one record after another it seems more likely by the day. The film’s latest achievement? James Cameron’s acclaimed epic has now made over $1 billion worldwide in only 17 days. This is remarkable as only four other films, “Titanic,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “The Dark Knight” have hit that amazing milestone. And considering the “Return of the King’s” No. 2 mark is only $1.119 billion it won’t take “Avatar” long to pass it.
For the weekend, “Avatar” grossed $68.3 million in the U.S. for a new cume of $352.1 million. Worldwide, the total now stands at a staggering $1.018 billion.
During the week between Christmas and New Year’s, “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel” consistently placed right behind “Avatar,” while Warner Bros.’ “Sherlock Holmes” slid into third and seemed to be losing some momentum. Further investigating will find, however, that “Holmes” made a comeback over the New Year’s weekend with $38.4 million and a new domestic total of $140.7 million. The Robert Downey, Jr. hit should finish past $200 million when all is said and done. Oh, and a new franchise is born.
“Alvin” deux isn’t doing too badly, though. The “Squeakuel” found another $36.6 million over the holiday weekend for a new cume of $157.3 million. There is very little family film competition in January so the CG animation/live action hybrid should keep raking in the dough for some time.
Holding steady in fourth was “It’s Complicated” with another $18.7 million and $59.1 million so far. Depending on how awards season goes, “Complicated” could end up north of $100 million after all the ballots are tabulated.
Rounding out the top five was Sandra Bullock’s “The Blind Side.” The small town phenomenon hasn’t slowed down as it found yet another $12.6 million over the frame. More importantly, “Blind” side passed the $200 million mark becoming one of the true sleeper hits of 2009 and cementing Bullock’s comeback status as America’s reigning cinematic sweetheart. [Editor’s note: For a complete look at the Top Ten Blockbusters of 2009, click here.]
In sixth place, “Up in the Air” grossed $11.4 million for a new total of $45 million. The low budgeted Jason Reitman comedy quietly found an audience as it expanded nationwide over the holidays.
Whether one finds fault with Avatar or not, these numbers are stunning. Certainly, the 3-D screenings are boosting its numbers significantly, since most people are going to see it in this format. This is also a reason why it might have a shot at breaking the Titanic record, since it will own 3-D screens well into the new year. Furhter, the rather generic story is also a reason for its success, since it is easy to follow and clearly resonates with mainstream audiences who are not the same as fanboys by the way. The naysayers will just have to live with Avatar’s success the way that they did over a decade ago with Titanic’s.
But…but..they’re BLUE! They’re Thundersmurfs! How…what…but this was going to fail! What happened? This was supposed to be destroyed by Sherlock Jolmes! What do you mean it was amazing? What do mean the effects were actually totally photorealistic? That the 3D was utterly groundbreaking and immersive? It was supposed to be SHIT goddamn it! SHIIITT!
A billion fucking dollars in 17 days. That is just beyond stunning. It makes me happy to my bones that this remarkable movie is connecting with people across the globe. You did it, Jim ;)
Not a surprise at all
I’m glad people were proved wrong. There were tons of Avatar haters but unfortunately I didn’t enjoy the film. I was rooting for it but the story was beyond terrible and don’t even get me started on the empty characters. But it’s cool to see something so original making so much money. I hope it doesn’t beat Titanic because Titanic is a much better film.
No, Avatar did not have a “beyond terrible” story. I guess that explains why its the front runner for the Academy Awards, huh…maybe you just didn’t get it. Here you criticize Avatar for its story and characters, yet you call Titanic a better film? I laughed sir, pure asinine. If you think the characters and dialogue of Titanic is superior you don’t know much about celluloid.
Whether you hate it or love it, it pretty much saved 3D’s ass. So, Hollywood rewards it with nine Oscar nominations. Hmm, I guess we’ll start seeing safe, and familiar epic stories for now on. Bring on the epic Smurfs sequel in NYC, oh wait…