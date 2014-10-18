Box office: Brad Pitt’s ‘Fury’ rolls past the competition with $8.8 million Friday

10.18.14 4 years ago

Hell hath no fury like Brad Pitt in a tank.

The actor's WWII drama “Fury” declared war on the competition at the box office on Friday, rolling its way to an $8.8 million victory. 

The film, which also stars Logan Lerman, Michael Pena, Jon Berthnal and Shia LaBeouf, will likely earn around $25 million for the weekend. 

In second place, David Fincher's “Gone Girl” remains a big draw, pulling in another $5.5 million in its third Friday. So far, the drama has earned a big $94.8 million domestically and should be crossing the $100 mark at some point today or tomorrow. 

The animated newcomer “Book of Life” placed third on Friday with $4.9 million, but could easily pass “Gone Girl” for the pole position spot by Sunday, as families hit the multiplex. Both titles are likely to earn around $18 million for the weekend. 

Fellow rookie “The Best of Me,” another Nicholas Sparks adaptation, debuted to $4.1 million, and should go home with $11 million or so in its opening weekend. 

Rounding out the top five was the family-friendly “Alexander and the Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day,” which had an pretty good day with $3.2 million. So far, the Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner film has earned $28 million domestically. 

On the smaller side of things, Alejandro G. Inarritu's acclaimed “Birdman” is on track to gross $410,000 from just four theaters in New York and Los Angeles for a location average of $102,500, just behind “The Grand Budapest Hotel's” 2014 record. 

Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix. 

