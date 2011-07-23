Box Office: ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ pushes ‘Harry Potter’ aside with $25.7 million Friday

07.23.11 7 years ago

America has another hero on its hands.  “Captain America: The First Avenger” had a fantastic opening day grossing $25.7 million on Friday.  That’s just slightly more than the opening day of fellow Marvel Studios’ Avenger “Thor” stormed theaters with in May ($25.4 million) and Fox’s “X-Men: First Class” which found $21.3 million (without the benefit of higher 3D ticket prices).  Parmount Pictures has certainly sent their last Marvel Studios release out with a bang.  “Captain America” should triumph with at least $65 million for the three-day weekend.  

More impressively, “The First Avenger” knocked everyone’s favorite wizard to the second slot.  Don’t feel bad for “Harry Potter,” tough.  “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” found another $14.6 million for an astonishing $255.3 million in just 9 days.  The final chapter in the “Harry Potter” franchise has already grossed over $700 million across the globe.

Debuting in third with a so-so $6.8 million was “Friends with Benefits.”  The Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis comedy received more positive reviews that many expected, but isn’t performing like fellow R-rated summer comedies “Bad Teacher,””Bridesmaids” or “Horrible Bosses.” At best “Benefits” could do $19-21 million for the weekend.

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFIx.

