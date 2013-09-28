Box office: ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2’ serves up $9.3 million Friday

09.28.13 5 years ago

Families were apparently hungry for seconds as the Sony Pictures Animation sequel “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2” ruled the Friday night box office and will easily be the No. 1 movie this weekend. 

With little competition on the family film front, the sequel picked up $9.3 million on Friday and is likely to earn just under $40 million for the weekend. This will put it well ahead of the first “Cloudy,” which opened with a strong $30.3 million on its way to a worldwide total of $245.8 million in 2009. 

Ron Howard’s “Rush” raced to the No. 2 spot in its first week of wide release after playing in just New York and L.A. last weekend. The Formula One period drama picked up $3.7 million, bringing its domestic total to $3.9 million. 

“Prisoners,” starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, captured $3.3 million. The crime drama’s domestic take stands at $31 million.

Both “Rush” and “Prisoners” will likely earn around $11 million for the weekend. 

Meanwhile, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s low-budget directorial debut,”Don Jon,” is off to a good start. The sex comedy opened in fourth with $3.2 million.  

Fellow newcomer “Baggage Claim” also claimed $3.2 million, and could easily pull past “Don Jon” for the No. 4 spot this weekend. It stars Paula Patton, Taye Diggs and Derek Luke. 

Further down Friday’s top ten was the concert doc “Metallica: Through the Never,” which is off to an excellent start in limited release. The film, aided by higher 3D IMAX prices, headbanged its way to a $783,000 take from just 308 screens. 

Look for complete box office estimates for the weekend on Sunday.

Around The Web

TAGSBAGGAGE CLAIMbox officeCLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS 2DON JONPRISONERSrush

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP