Box Office: ‘Date Night’ overcomes ‘Clash’ comeback with $27.1 million

“Clash of the Titans” gave it the old Greek warrior try, but when it came down to it the 3-D blockbuster couldn’t stop “Date Night” from claiming the top spot at the box office this weekend.

The Steve Carell and Tina Fey comedy pulled in $27.1 million through Sunday which was a bit higher than estimated after it’s $9.3 million Friday. This is a strong opening for the adult-skewing comedy which reportedly cost only $55 million to produce. Based on positive word of mouth, “Date Night” should continue to lock up reservations over the next few weeks.

Dropping less than anticipated, despite continued criticisms over its 3-D conversion, “Clash of the Titans” pulled in another $26.8 million for a new domestic total of $110 million. The cume speaks to star Sam Worthington’s growing box office stature and the lack of any other escapist adventure in the marketplace. “Clash” will face more direct competition over the next few weeks with the openings of “Kick-Ass” and “The Losers.”

The biggest surprise of the weekend had to be “How To Train Your Dragon” dropping only an astonishing 12.6% with another $25.3 million over the three-day. Usually, studios are able to minimize drops by increasing theater counts, but “Dragon” actually lost 53 screens from the weekend prior. With a current cume of $133.8 million domestic and glowing reviews, DreamWorks Animation stockholders might want to take it a little easier on CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg as this “Dragon” is hardly disappointing.

Fourth place went to Tyler Perry’s latest franchise, “Why Did I Get Married Too?” As expected, the melodrama dropped like a rock (62%) from its opening weekend for another $11 million. Still, with $48 million so far, “Married” is well on its way to surpassing its predecessor’s $55 million gross.

Miley Cyrus’ “The Last Song” showed surprising staying power too this weekend with another $10 million. The original Nicolas Sparks romance has grossed $42.4 million so far and proves Disney’s investment in Cyrus outside the “Hannah Montana” franchise was a good bet. Of course, that was a bet the old regime made, but who’s counting right?

Other notable cumes include “Alice in Wonderland’s” $319.3 million, “Hot Tub Time Machine” at $36.9 million, “Shutter Island” reaching $125 million, “The Bounty Hunter” finding $56 million, “The Runaways” scrounging up $2.5 million and “The Ghost Writer” becoming the biggest limited release of the year so far with $12.3 million over eight weeks.

Next weekend’s major releases include “The Back-Up Plan,” “Death at a Funeral” and the long-awaited debut of “Kick-Ass.”