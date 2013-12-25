Box Office: ‘Desolation of Smaug’ leads Christmas Eve, while ‘Frozen’ passes $200 million

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” held off “Frozen” on a typically slow Christmas Eve Tuesday.
“The Desolation of Smaug” pulled in $5.25 million viewers on December 24, bringing its domestic total to $140 million, still well below the 12-day total for “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.”
The “Hobbit” sequel was able to maintain its slim advantage over the Disney animated hit “Frozen,” which made $4.78 million domestic and passed $200 million after 33 days in release, currently standing at $204 million.
“American Hustle” moved up to third with $2.9 million, as its total domestic take hit $26.7 million. That meant that “American Hustle” moved ahead of the slipping “Anchorman 2,” which slipped to $2.8 million, as its domestic take stands at $48.59 million.
Coming in fifth was “Saving Mr. Banks,” which took in another $1.92 million and has now made $14.02 million domestic. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” inched past $375 million after a $1.365 million Christmas Eve.
The most unexpected of the films cracking the Christmas Eve Top 10, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, was the Yash Raj release “Dhoom 3,” which was ninth with $675,000 and has made over $4.55 million domestically.
Stay tuned tomorrow for Christmas Day figures for “Wolf of Wall Street,” “Grudge Match,” “Believe,” “47 Ronin” and more.

