Box Office: ‘Dragon’ blows away Jennifer Lopez’s big screen comeback

You just can’t keep a good “Dragon” down. Four weeks since officially reaching the top spot, “How To Train Your Dragon” returned to No. 1 with another $15 million at the box office this weekend.

An example of how good word of mouth can still drive ticket sales in this day and age of four weeks in and out releases, “Dragon” has grossed $177.9 million so far and should easily match last year’s $198 million gross when the film’s final count is taken. That’s below Dreamworks Animation’s initial forecast to their investors, but still a strong result after a weaker than expected opening last month. Yes, quality product can still recoup if you keep it theaters long enough.

On the other hand, the weekend’s No. 2 film was anything but a quality film considering the horrid reviews it received. The Jennifer Lopez comeback vehicle dropped from first place on Friday to finish behind “Dragon” for the 3-day with just $12.3 million. Considering the onslaught of media CBS Films paid for to open the picture, it will be hard to see “Plan” making a profit anytime soon. On the bright side, it’s an improvement over the company’s disastrous first release, “Extraordinary Measures” in January.

Still mining the older adult audience in third was the Tina Fey/Steve Carell comedy “Date Night.” After this weekend’s $10.6 million gross it’s overall cume now stands at a good, but not great $63.4 million.

Fourth place went to another new release, “The Losers.” Even with mostly positive reviews the action comedy wasn’t able to differentiate itself in the marketplace and found only $9.6 million for the weekend. The Joel Silver produced flick is a big disappointment for stars Zoe Saldana and Chris Evans. And ensemble’s or not, it’s also Saldana’s second underperformer in a row after last weekend’s “Death at a Funeral.”

“Kick-Ass'” dropped from first last weekend to fifth in its second frame. The R-rated superhero flick has had very strong holds overseas, but stateside appears to be a different story. With another $9.5 million over the 3-day, it’s made just $34.5 million in just ten days. At this pace it will need a miracle to gross more than $60 million in it’s theatrical lifetime. Certainly the spring’s biggest surprise considering all the positive buzz leading up to its release.

Final box office figures are released on Monday.

