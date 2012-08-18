Box office: ‘Expendables 2’ takes down ‘Bourne Legacy’ with strong $10.5 million

“The Expendables” crew is back and they’re on a mission to destroy the competition.

The sequel to the 2010 hit opened Friday with a healthy, but not stellar, $10.5 million, taking out holdover “The Bourne Legacy” and several new wide openers.

The macho actioner should earn a healthy $27 million or so for the weekend — somewhat lower that the original film’s $34.1 million debut.

In second was “The Bourne Legacy,” with Jeremy Renner taking over Matt Damon’s place as series lead. The film which picked up another $5.3 million, bringing its total to $57.8 million.

Two new films, the animated fantasy “Paranorman” and Whitney Houston’s swan song, “Sparkle,” were neck-and-neck, both earning approximately $4.5 million. The pair are expected to bring in around $12 – $14 million each, but “Paranorman” could get the edge as more families head to the multiplexes on Saturday and Sunday.

The Will Ferrell-Zach Galifianakis comedy “The Campaign” rounded out the top 5 with $4.1 million. So far, the political satire has earned $42 million.

“The Odd Life of Timothy Green” opened Wednesday and has picked up $7.6 since then, including $3.4 on Friday. It stars Jennifer Garner and Joel Edgerton.

Warner Bros.’ “The Dark Knight Rises” crossed the $400 million mark on Friday after chasing down another $3.1 million. While it won’t hit the same box office highs as “The Dark Knight,” Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film should end up with around $425 million domestic.

