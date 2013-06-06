Box Office: ‘Fast & Furious’ races past $500 million mark

06.06.13 5 years ago

Vin Diesel and his “Fast & Furious” crew have pulled off their biggest heist yet: Half a billion dollars. 

“Fast & Furious 6” has broken another box office record, becoming the “fastest” film to hit $500 million at the worldwide box office in Universal’s history.  

Previously, “F&F6” earned the biggest opening weekend ever for a Universal film. Since opening over Memorial Day weekend, it has raked in $180.3 million in North America, and $342.2 million overseas. 

It bowed at number one in all 60 territories where it opened and has held onto the title for two weeks in a row.  

The film — the biggest in the franchise — crossed the $500 million mark on Wednesday. 

Directed by Justin Lin, “Fast and Furious 6” stars  Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Gina Carano, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Luke Evans.

Naturally, “Fast & Furious 7” is already on the way. 

 

