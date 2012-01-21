Box office: Fourth ‘Underworld’ film wakes up at No. 1 on Friday

01.21.12 7 years ago

Audiences welcomed Kate Beckinsale back to the “Underworld” franchise by making the fourth film in the series the top film at the Friday box office. It scared up $9.4 million.

The opening weekend gross for “Underworld: Awakening” is projected to be around $23 million, benefiting from 3D and IMAX showings. It will likely have a bigger opening weekend than both the previous “Underworld” films (Beckinsale sat out “Underworld: Evolution”). 

It also handily beat the No. 2 film; the George Lucas-produced Tuskegee Airmen drama “Red Tails” flew to a better-than-anticipated $6 million on Friday. The Fox-distributed film should earn around $16 million this weekend. 

It was a good day for action films, as Universal’s Mark Wahlberg vehicle “Contraband” picked up another $3.7 million in its second Friday, bringing its domestic gross to a strong $37.6 million. 

Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” reaped the benefits of expanding to 2,600 screens, earning $3.1 million, while Steven Soderbergh’s arty action film “Haywire” rounded out the top five with a disappointing $2.9 million.

After the sterling performance of the 3D re-release of “Lion King” last summer, Disney continues the streak with the stereoscopic version of “Beauty and the Beast” which added another $2.1 million to its domestic gross, now totaling $26.9 million. 

The top ten also included the Dolly Parton-Queen Latifah matchup “Joyful Noise” ($1.6 million) Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” ($1.5 million), “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” ($1.3 million) and, picking up another $1 million, Meryl Streep’s “The Iron Lady.”

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.

 

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeCONTRABANDHAYWIREJOYFUL NOISERED TAILSSHERLOCK HOLMESthe girl with the dragon tattooUNDERWORLD AWAKENINGWAR HORSE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP