Box Office: ‘Green Lantern’ lights a fire with a $21.6 million Friday

The reviews have been dismal, but an intense marketing campaign, a hero over 70-years-old and being the star of one of the most popular comic books in America may have saved “Green Lantern” at the box office.Â The Martin Campbell directed adventure collected $21.6 million on Friday for what should be a $58-60 million weekend.Â That would be less than “Thor” debuted with last month ($65 million), but a bit higher than the $55 million “X-Men: First Class” debuted to two weeks ago.Â Of course, that well regarded reboot didn’t have the benefit of IMAX or 3D screens, but Warner Bros. will breathe a sigh of relief the DC hero got off to such a solid start.Â At this point, whether the film can make up its $200 million budget will largely depend on how it fares overseas.
Waddling in with $6.4 million in second place was “Mr. Popper’s Penguins.”Â The Jim Carrey family film looks like it will gross $17-19 million for the three-day.Â Even with a reported budget of just $55 million, that’s got to be a bit disappointing for 20th Century Fox.Â And yet, opening against a kid-friendly superhero flick probably wasn’t the smartest date for the comedy.Â This could end up being Carrey’s smallest wide release debut since “The Number 23” counted just $14 million in 2007.
Battling “Penguins” for second place this weekend will be last weekend’s champ, “Super 8.”Â The J.J. Abrams retro-thriller found another $6 million on Friday for $57.5 million in just 8 days.Â It could also finish between $17-19 million.
Although Green Lantern will make slightly more money opening weekend than X-men First Class, you pointed out that X-men “didn’t have the benefit of IMAX or 3D screens.” What that means is fewer people went to see Green Lantern than X-men. And fewer people went to see X-men than Thor. Smaller audiences for each successive superhero movie this summer is a trend that does not bode well for Captain America next month. There are too many superhero movies this summer, and the average movie fan will not flock to see them the same way they did with Spiderman or the Dark Knight. We have reached the saturation point for comic book movies.