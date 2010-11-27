Box Office: ‘Harry Potter’ doesn’t need any discounts to win Black Friday

“Winnie the Pooh” may be in trouble next summer. Disney’s latest incarnation of the classic character is slated to open on July 15, the same day as “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” debuts. After the mammoth success of “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” over the past two weeks, don’t be surprised of “Pooh” gets a friendlier release date sometime soon.

Sweeping away any competition without the benefit of 3-D ticket prices, “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” grossed another $23 million on Black Friday and an eight day gross of $193 million. That puts it significantly ahead of the series’ highest grosser, the inaugural “Harry Poter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which had just reached $152.4 million after the same number of days. It’s unclear whether “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” will surpass “Stone’s” final $317 million gross, but it’s gonna be close.

The other big winner for the Thanksgiving frame has been Disney’s “Tangled” which seduced families for another $19.7 million on Friday and an impressive three-day cume of $39.6 million. The 3-D animated reimagining of the “Rapunzel” tale should finish with anywhere between $68-73 million for the Thanksgiving frame — not too shabby.

“Megamind” continued to hold down the third slot with another $5.2 million and a new three-week gross of $122.8 million. At this point, it will be lucky to beat DreamWorks Animation’s “Shark Tale” which made $160 million six years ago. That’s not what investors or CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg expected for what should have been a new franchise, but then again the movie wasn’t as funny as moviegoers hoped it would be either.

Two films tied for fourth. “Burlesque” had a nice Friday jump of $4.5 million and a new three-day take of $9.8 million. The Screen Gems musical is looking at $16-17 million for the Thanksgiving frame which isn’t a disaster, but not so good when you realize it’s $60 million plus production budget and the very expensive marketing campaign the studio put behind it.

The surprisingly tame “Unstoppable” also made an estimated $4.5 million and a new 15-day gross of $53.4 million. It should top out somewhere near $85 million when its ride come to an end.

Among other openers, “Love and Other Drugs” made $3.8 million for a new cume of $7.9 million. It should finish the frame with $14-15 million. The Dwayne Johnson R-fated thriller “Faster” found another $3.2 million for a new take of $6.7 million. The CBS Films release is expected to hit $11 million for the long weekend.

