Box Office: Has ‘Vampires Sucks’-ed the life out of ‘The Expendables’?

Sylvester Stallone’s “The Expendables” may have dominated last weekend’s box office, but it looks like it’s in a major battle to stay on top versus the unexpected challenge of “Vampires Suck.”
Fueled by teenage girls willing to laugh at the melodrama of “The Twilight Saga,” “Suck” found another $4.4 million on Friday after collecting $6.3 million since opening on Wednesday. It could come close to $14-15 million for the weekend a 5-day total of $21 million.
“Expendables,” on the other hand, had a massive Friday to Friday drop for just $5 million and a new 8-day total of $52.7 million. It will be a close call as to whether either the action adventure or the comedy spoof can hit $15 million for the weekend.
Among other openers, Bow Wow’s “Lottery Ticket” is looking at a $3.8 million Friday and an $11 million weekend. Not exactly Tyler Perry numbers, but not a disaster for the African-American targeted comedy either.
“Piranha 3D” may have won over critics for its campy-ness, but it may have been too little too late. The delayed horror flick sound $3.6 million Friday for what could be $9-10 million weekend at best. And as evidenced by Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” (only $1.6 million Friday), moviegoers may not be listening to critics by the end of the summer.
Another disappointment was “The Switch,” which should have been titled “Love Happens 2” for Jennifer Aniston. Like the not-so romantic comedy last fall, “Switch” found only $2.8 million on its opening day for what should be a $7-8 million debut.
After grossing a solid $14 million for the original “Nanny McPhee” four years ago, the sequel, “Nanny McPhee Returns,” opened to only $2,7 million Friday for a $9-10 million opening. So much for American Maggie Gyllenhaal livening up the box office returns.
Look for updated box office estimates Sunday on HitFix.
If I wouldn+t know better I would clap and think that american audiences finaly can see through marketing and go for qualitiy. It is just a fact that most of the movies have been HORRIBLE the last couple of months
And look at this week
Expandables is not bad ass it is just plain bad
Vampire sucks? Come On
Piranha 3D can only work in America because a) a normal european movie has more boobage (also more natural) and apart from the gore it has NOTHING to offer. It is “OK”, but so has been Clash of Titans.
I have not seen Scott Pilgrim yet but after A LOT of movies have been hyped and then severly dissapointed I am not holding my breath
All in all a REALLY mediocre year at the movies apart from a few real highlights
although I do admit that the cast in P3D was good, most of them
Scott Pilgrim is actually really great. One of the best movies to come out this year.
With all due respect to the writer, this article exaggerates the likelihood of Vampires Suck out-grossing The Expendables this weekend. Likewise, the “massive Friday-to-Friday drop” was completely normal and expected because last Friday was inflated due to fan front-loading. The film is well on track to gross $15.5 million or more this weekend while Vampires will likely wind up a couple million dollars (or more) behind that based on its core demographic.
Uh, no. The point on Expendables is that it has not gotten good word of mouth. It will be surprising if it hits $100 million U.S. Stallone and those guys have a core fan base, it has not expanded beyond that.
Greg do you really think vampiree suck is going to have some massive jump the rest of the weekend and expendables is going to drop or something because that is the only way vampires wins. Let somebody who pays attention to box office trends write this because you obviously don’t.
Expendables was #1 by over 600K on Friday and will out gross its competition handily for the weekend. Also, “R” rated action films always drop in the mid-50’s after a HUGE opening. Check the facts before you write nonsense.
That does it. I have lost absolute faith in humanity. The prophecy that “Idiocracy” has revealed is coming true. There will be a movie called “Ass” coming soon.
Lol, this writer is a fool. Look at the drops District 9 and Inglourious Basterds had last year. This is not a massive drop, it’s absolutely fine. Expendables will easily outgross Vampires Suck this weekend.
I just find it sad that people keep supporting these shitty spoofs ensuring that more will be made.
It’s how much of a rage boner hitfix has against the expendables, they have wanted it to fail at every turn probably because it dominated their beloved scott pigrim, which flopped. Dont listen to this assclown for box office news, go to nikki finke is telling the truth about the expendables winning this weekend.
You are such a douche.
HAHAHAHA. Oh lord. ‘Has Vampires Sucks-ed the life out of The Expendables?’
That is such an atrocious headline I am having a hard time believing you guys are actually running it.
Seriously….that is horrendous. It doesn’t work.
I haven’t seen ‘Vampires Sucks’ yet, but The Expendable is quite an entertaining movie.