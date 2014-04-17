Box Office: ‘Heaven Is For Real’ tops ‘Captain America’ and ‘Rio 2’ on opening day

“Heaven is for Real” is a real success at the box-office.

The faith-based drama starring Greg Kinnear wowed with a $3.7 million take on 2,400 screens over its opening day Wednesday, good enough for a No. 1 finish over the blockbuster sequels “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Rio 2.” The film's long-term prospects are looking promising as well, with audience exit polling resulting in an “A” CinemaScore for the film, which was made for a reported pricetag of only $12 million.

Based on the bestselling non-fiction book by Todd Burpo, “Heaven is for Real” centers on a young boy (Connor Corum) who comes back from a near-death experience claiming he experienced Heaven. The film's box-office triumph follows on the success of other recent faith-based films including “God's Not Dead” ($42 million to date), “Son of God” ($62 million) and Darren Aronofsky's “Noah” ($249 million) starring Russell Crowe.

Other wide releases this weekend include “Transcendence” starring Johnny Depp, the Marlon Wayans spoof sequel “A Haunted House 2″ and Disneynature”s wildlife documentary “Bears.”

Will you be seeing “Heaven is for Real” this weekend? Vote in the poll below to let us know.