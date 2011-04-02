Box office: ‘Hop’ hops to top spot on Friday, ‘Source Code’ also strong

04.02.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Universal’s kid-oriented “Hop” was no April Fool; the live-action/CGI film grossed an impressive $11.4 million on Friday, for the number one spot at the box office.

“Hop” looks likely to earn just under $40 million for the weekend.

Summit Entertainment sci-fi thriller “Source Code,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, also opened strongly, nabbing $5 million.

Another opener, FilmDistrict’s “Insidious” (from “Saw” director James Wan), took the number three spot with an estimated $4.8 million.

Among the returners, Bradley Cooper starrer “Limitless” fared the best, pulling in $3 million, for a total gross of $49.2 million so far.

Lionsgate’s kiddie sequel “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” dropped 62% from its opening week, but still earned a respectable $2.8 million from 3,161 screen. That film’s total gross stands at $49.2 million.

Courtroom drama “The Lincoln Lawyer,”  starring Matthew McConaughey, declined a slim 30% and argued its way to $2.1 million, for a cumulative box office of $34.7 million. 

Somewhat of an anomaly in this week’s race was the re-released and re-edited “The King’s Speech.” The Weinstein Company pulled R-rated prints of the Best Picture winner and replaced them with a tamer PG-13 version (less f-bombs), hoping to draw a broader audience to the drama. Playing on 1,006 screens, it appears to be just about even with last weekend’s numbers for the R-rated version.
 

Around The Web

TAGSDIARY OF A WIMPY KIDHOPinsidiousKings Speechsource code

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP