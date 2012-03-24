Box Office: ‘Hunger Games’ headed toward the biggest March debut ever with $68.2 million Friday

Lionsgate is over a decade old, but up until this weekend its biggest hits were Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11” which made $119.1 million in 2004 and “The Expendables” which found $103 million almost two years ago. That will all change over just three days. The company’s faith in a new franchise was rewarded Friday when “The Hunger Games” grossed a staggering $68.2 million in one day including $19.7 million in midnight screenings. The $80 million budgeted action adventure is looking at $138-140 million for the weekend which would easily make it the largest March opening of all time and in the top five or six of all-time depending on the final gross.
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2’s” $169.1 million debut last summer currently holds the top spot and likely won’t be challenged until “The Dark Knight Rises” hits theaters in July. Currently, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1” hold the fourth and fifth slots with $142.8 million and $138.1 million respectively. Even with a substantial Saturday or Sunday drop off, “Hunger Games” is expected to top “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’s” $135.6 million gross in sixth. In any event, with the “Dark Knight,” “The Avengers,” “Prometheus,” “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” the return of James Bond in “Skyfall” and “Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” all still to come, the success of “Hunger Games” foreshadows a banner year for Hollywood after a disappointing 2011.
Among other releases, last week’s champ “21 Jump Street” weathered the “Hunger Games” storm as well as could be expected finding another $6.2 million on Friday for an incredible $56 million in just eight days. The Channting Tatum and Jonah Hill comedy should easily cross $65 million by Sunday and a final tally over $100 million is easily in reach.
“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” is currently the top grossing film of the year and grossed another $3.2 million Friday for $167.4 million to date.
Disney’s financial disaster “John Carter” fell to fourth with another $1.5 million and $58.6 million to date. The company announced earlier this week it expects to write off $200 million on Andrew Stanton’s fantasy epic.
Most affected by the “Hunger Games” is the teen comedy “Project X.” The raunchy party flick grossed just $625,000 on Friday for fifth place and $50.4 million to date.
Good. It deserves it.
I love it how the non-USA box office never seems to count. The Expendables, for example, made almost $300M worldwide. Or maybe Gregory just isn’t aware that there are others countries on this planet, too.
Because it was in reference to U.S. box office for Lionsgate and the company didn’t have worldwide rights on Expendables. That’s why.
Does Disney not have worldwide rights to John Carter? Didn’t the international ticket sales dwarf the US? I was thinking John Carter had made well over 100 million by now will international added in, but maybe I am mistaken.
I looked it up myself. It has made $184 million worldwide to date, but Disney is claiming the total cost was $250 million, so I guess I understand. And The Hunger Games was excellent and richly deserves such a grand opening weekend.