Box Office: ‘Ice Age’ tops ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ with $16.5 million Friday

With much of the U.S. going through one of the hottest summers on record, audiences were craving another “Ice Age”
Fox’s animated sequel “Ice Age: Continental Drift” is off to a great start, racking up a cool $16.5 million at the domestic box office on Friday. That will likely put the film — featuring the voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary and others — in the $45 million range for the weekend.
That will put it on par with the first “Ice Age,” which opened to $46.3 million in 2002 (without the benefit of 3D ticket prices). 2006’s “Ice Age: The Meltdown” opened to a stellar $68 million, while 2009’s “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” opened to the more-in-line $41 million.
Meanwhile, “Amazing Spider-Man” dropped to No. 2 with another $10.3 million. The Sony reboot has so far earned an impressive $176 million. Its big box office days are numbered, however, as WB’s mega sequel “The Dark Knight Rises” opens next Friday. While “Amazing” will certainly pass the $200 million mark at home, it likely won’t earn as much as the previous “Spider-Man” pictures.
Seth McFarlane’s raunchy comedy “Ted” continues to impress, earning another $6.9 million, for a domestic total of $143.7 million.
This summer’s other surprise hit, Channing Tatum’s “Magic Mike,” likewise continues it success story, scoring another $3.4 million. The Steven Soderbergh-directed male stripper drama has made a hunky $86.2 million so far.
Disney’s animated hit “Brave” rounds out the top five, adding $3.2 million to its domestic gross of $188.1 million.
So the Amazing Spiderman could be the lowest grossing of the four films, and it’s still considered a success? How is that possible?
It was cheaper to make. There was also lower expectations because it was a reboot.
Sometimes it’s okay to simply make money, rather than a record amount of it.
Rebooting a franchise so soon was a big question mark for many people in the industry. It’s somewhat similar to how X-Men: First Class didn’t even make as much as the very first X-Men movie; however, many people regarded that film as successful because: (i) it made ‘enough’ money despite how poorly audiences responded to the prior two entries (Wolverine/X3), and (ii) audiences/critics generally responded quite favorable to it, which puts the franchise back on track.
People would rather see generic sellout crap they have seen so many times than something like Moonrise Kingdom
Ummm… Moonrise Kingdom has been doing fantastic in its limited release run and has had an incredible per-theater-average. It has already made raked in double its budget.