Box Office: ‘Iron Man 2’ rules as ‘Robin Hood’ only merry overseas

The top two films at the U.S. box office have one thing to be thankful about this weekend: international moviegoers.

“Iron Man 2” stayed at No. 1 with $53 million, down 58% from its debut, but also remarkably similar to the first “Iron Man’s” second weekend of $51.1 million two years ago. Even with all the hype, the “Iron Man” sequel may just equal its predecessor’s $318 million total. Luckily, overseas markets will easily surpass the original’s gross with $216 million before this weekend.

Universal’s “Robin Hood” found the second slot with a disappointing debut of $37.1 million. That’s below the studio’s hopes domestically, but like “Iron Man 2,” the adventure is playing much better internationally with an estimated $74 million. That’s good news considering the film’s reported $200 million budget. The studio says after tax incentives “Robin Hood” cost only $155 million, but that doesn’t take into account the millions spent on earlier incarnations (anyone remember that “Nottingham” flick?). “Hood’s” Friday to Saturday drop is also an indication word of mouth may not be that strong. If it reaches $100 million domestic, the studio will be breathing a huge sigh of relief.

Third place went to “Letters to Juliet” with a so-so $13.7 million. Summit Entertainment thought they had a potential breakout with the Amanda Seyfried romance, but it did not equal the $15-17 million hoped for. The studio will have to hope for good word of mouth and little competition until June for the picture to play out.

“Just Wright” was just OK in fourth with $8.5 million. Playing on only 1,831 screens, the Queen Latifah/Common rom com averaged $4,642, but it might have done stronger business if it had opened next weekend or in June.

Next weekend’s openers include “Shrek Forever After” and “MacGruber.”

Final estimates are released on Monday.

