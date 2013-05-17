Box office: ‘Iron Man 3’ crosses $1 billion mark worldwide

Tony Star may have already been a billionaire, but now “Iron Man 3” has joined the club.

The Marvel threequel, starring Robert Downey Jr. in the title role, has officially earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office in just 22 days.

Additionally, “Iron Man 3” crossed the $300 million mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday.

The Shane Black-directed film currently stands at No. 16 on the list of all-time grossing films, blasting past “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World”s End” ($963 million), “Jurassic Park” ($967 million) and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer”s Stone” ($975 million).

James Cameron’s “Avatar” is still tops, having earned a staggering $2.7 billion worldwide. Cameron’s “Titanic’ sits in the No. 2 spot, with $2.1 billion. Marvel’s “The Avengers” — also starring RDJ as Iron Man — stands at No. 3, with $1.5 billion.