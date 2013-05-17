Box office: ‘Iron Man 3’ crosses $1 billion mark worldwide

#Gwyneth Paltrow #Robert Downey Jr. #Marvel
05.17.13 5 years ago

Tony Star may have already been a billionaire, but now “Iron Man 3” has joined the club.

The Marvel threequel, starring Robert Downey Jr. in the title role, has officially earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office in just 22 days.

Additionally, “Iron Man 3” crossed the $300 million mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday.

The Shane Black-directed film currently stands at No. 16 on the list of all-time grossing films, blasting past “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World”s End” ($963 million), “Jurassic Park” ($967 million) and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer”s Stone” ($975 million).

James Cameron’s “Avatar” is still tops, having earned a staggering $2.7 billion worldwide. Cameron’s “Titanic’ sits in the No. 2 spot, with $2.1 billion. Marvel’s “The Avengers” — also starring RDJ as Iron Man —  stands at No. 3, with $1.5 billion. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gwyneth Paltrow#Robert Downey Jr.#Marvel
TAGSBEN KINGSLEYbox officedon cheadleGUY PEARCEgwyneth paltrowIron Man 3MarvelROBERT DOWNEY JR.THE AVENGERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP