Box Office: No joke, ‘Jackass 3-D’ has a massive $21.7 million Friday

In what turned out to be a big Friday movie night, “Jackass 3-D” grossed a stunning $21.7 million to dominate the box office.Â Even with higher ticket prices, that’s an impressive feat over the opening day for “Jackass Two” which found $11.8 million just four years ago.Â Similar to a horror movie, the MTV movie franchise ticket sales have traditionally fallen throughout the opening weekends for the first two installments, but “Jackass 3-D” could still be looking at a $40-45 million debut.Â And that’s no joke.

Finding it’s own niche at the multiplex Friday was Summit Entertainment’s “Red.”Â The old fogies action adventure made $7.1 million on Friday or what should be a $18-20 million three day cume.Â That appears to be under pre-release polling which positioned the Bruce Willis thriller at around a $25 million debut.Â Unless “Red”Â has an unusually strong rest of the weekend, the decision to open against “Jackass”Â appears to have been a big mistake.



In the third slot, “The Social Network” held up well against the new competition with $3.3 million and a new total of $55.4 million so far. Overall, the David Fincher drama is looking at $11-13 million for the frame.

Not far behind in fourth and fifth place were “Life As We Know It” and “Secretariat” with approximately $3 million and $2.8 million respectively.Â Both could do anywhere from $9-10 million for the weekend.

Look for updated weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.

