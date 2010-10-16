Box Office: No joke, ‘Jackass 3-D’ has a massive $21.7 million Friday

10.16.10 8 years ago

In what turned out to be a big Friday movie night, “Jackass 3-D” grossed a stunning $21.7 million to dominate the box office.Â  Even with higher ticket prices, that’s an impressive feat over the opening day for “Jackass Two” which found $11.8 million just four years ago.Â  Similar to a horror movie, the MTV movie franchise ticket sales have traditionally fallen throughout the opening weekends for the first two installments, but “Jackass 3-D” could still be looking at a $40-45 million debut.Â  And that’s no joke.

Finding it’s own niche at the multiplex Friday was Summit Entertainment’s “Red.”Â  The old fogies action adventure made $7.1 million on Friday or what should be a $18-20 million three day cume.Â  That appears to be under pre-release polling which positioned the Bruce Willis thriller at around a $25 million debut.Â  Unless “Red”Â has an unusually strong rest of the weekend, the decision to open against “Jackass”Â appears to have been a big mistake.

In the third slot, “The Social Network” held up well against the new competition with $3.3 million and a new total of $55.4 million so far. Overall, the David Fincher drama is looking at $11-13 million for the frame.

Not far behind in fourth and fifth place were “Life As We Know It” and “Secretariat” with approximately $3 million and $2.8 million respectively.Â  Both could do anywhere from $9-10 million for the weekend.

Look for updated weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
Â 

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeJACKASS 3DLIFE AS WE KNOW ITredSECRETARIATthe social network

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP