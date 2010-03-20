Box Office: Jennifer Aniston escapes audiences as ‘Bounty Hunter’ finds only $7.6 million

Something about “The Bounty Hunter” really didn’t click with audiences on Friday. The romantic comedy thriller starring Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler scored only $7.6 million on its opening day, a disappointment considering industry tracking showed higher interest and the expensive advertising campaign Sony Pictures waged. An expected $21-22 million weekend certainly isn’t a disaster, but the long-term outlook won’t match Butler’s last feisty rom com, “The Ugly Truth,” which opened to $27 million and eventually hit $88 million.
“Hunter” was No. 2 on Friday behind a still strong “Alice in Wonderland” (another $9.8 million for $241 million to date), but charging close behind in the third slot was 20th Century Fox’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” The mainstream media paid little attention to the adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s popular tween book, but the kid flick scored a solid $7.4 million on Friday and after Saturday matinees it should should jump up to second place behind “Alice” with anywhere from $23-25 million for the three-day.
The rest of the top five was putrid to say the least. Jude Law and Forest Whitaker’s “Repo Men” stole any goodwill from the executives at Universal Pictures by debuting with only $2.2 million. The long-delayed Sci-Fi thriller received negative reviews (perhaps more negative than anyone expected) and is looking at $7-8 million for the weekend. The marketing crew at Universal did an admirable job trying to make “Repo” look as cool and contemporary as possible, but the word is out that unless Jude Law is positioned next to Robert Downey, Jr., audiences are just not interested (and the title didn’t necc. help either).
Fifth place went to the second weekend of “She’s Out of My League.” The middling comedy found another $1.9 million. With only $15.8 million to date, both star Jay Baruchel and distributor Paramount Pictures are no doubt looking forward to what should be a mammoth opening for DreamWorks Animations’ “How to Train Your Dragon” next weekend.
Last weekend’s highly publicized release of “Remember Me” with Robert Pattinson fell to No. 8 with only $1.2 million. The drama has grossed only $11.8 million in eight days.
Can we FINALLY all agree that Jennifer Aniston is very overrated as both an actress and an attraction? She’d better not wait as long as Marisa Tomei to start those career-reviving nude scenes.
Oh, she can’t act. She’s a’right in some comic situations, but, yes, she’s vastly overrated.
Anyway,Jennifer Aniston always will be the best actress in the world for me.
I really enjoyed the Bounty Hunter! Wimpy is a kid’s book and who wouldn’t have expected it to do better? You have a ticket for the child/teen and then the parent(s)! Guess this means Matt Damon shouldn’t do another movie – his movie cost over 100 million to make and opening weekend 11 million or Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper All about Steve or Matt & Kate Hudson’s Fool’s Gold! Sandra Bullock’s The Proposal was her largest weekend ever with what 36 million and 1st time in 10 years to have the top spot – guess she is a bad actress -NOT! Double standards for women and men! Talk about Matt Damon’s last movie(s) failing! Haven’t seen much about that!!!!!!!!
Agreed. Matt Damon shouldn’t do another movie. He’s really gone downhill since his tremendous world in TEAM AMERICA: WORLD POLICE.