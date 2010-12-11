Box Office: Jolie and Depp hit rough seas as ‘Voyage’ sails to no. 1

Two expected hits opened under expectations Friday. “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader” still came in no. 1, but with $8 million in the bank and $28-30 million for the weekend, this isn’t the stellar opening Walden Media hoped for when they moved the franchise from Disney to 20th Century Fox. After a disappointing run for “Prince Caspian,” Walden made sure “Voyage” was more magical and colorful in scope, but “Dawn Treader” appears to be heading to an opening half as big as “The Lion, The Witch an the Wardrobe” ($65 million) and “Caspian” ($55 million). Both companies will be hoping for extended play for the third “Narnia” throughout the holiday season and more lucrative international grosses.

Debuting tepidly in second was “The Tourist” with $6 million and an estimated weekend take of $17-19 million. That’s strikingly low for a thriller featuring the first on screen pairing between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. Even with negative reviews (that were mostly delayed to opening day), Sony Pictures had a tough time generating heat for the GK Films production. Lesson learned: no matter who the stars are, moviegoers won’t throw down money for a movie that looks as boring as the “Tourist” materials made it out to be.

Slowing down a bit in third was Disney’s “Tangled” with another $3.4 million and a new total of $104 million. While the film has been a solid launch for Disney’s beleaguered marketing division, the picture has an astronomical $260 million it needs to make up overseas and on DVD to at least break even.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” fell to fourth and $2.4 million. The second to last “Potter” has $255.5 million so far and Warner Bros. expects it to top out at around $300 million.

Fifth place found “Unstoppable” sneaking by “Burlesque” with $1.2 million compared to $1 million for the Cher/Christina Aguilera musical.

Look for updated box office weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.

