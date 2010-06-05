Box Office: Katherine Heigl has her first bomb as ‘Shrek’ is No. 1 again

Proving you can’t keep an old ogre down, “Shrek” remained in the top spot on Friday with another $6.7 million. Still, a $167.4 cume isn’t what DreamWorks Animation was hoping for after two weeks. A $225 million or more final gross is the best the company can hope for at this point.

Among the four new releases opening on Friday, “Get Him to the Greek”

had the best debut with $6.2 million. The Jonah Hill/Russell Brand pseudo sequel to “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” could hit $18 million for the weekend. A very solid debut for Universal considering the lack of starpower among Hill and Russell.

Ruining Katherine Heigl’s box office winning streak was “Killers” with just $5.6 million. She may have publicly asked the American public to forgive her for her diva transgressions, but they’re clearly not ready. The expensive Lionsgate action-comedy is looking at $15-16 million at best over the weekend. That’s Heigl’s first debut under the $20 million mark.

Some not-so single ladies who aren’t ready for suburbia found fourth as “Sex and the City 2” pulled in another $4.2 million and a new cume of $60.7 million. A finally tally of $100 million is not out of reach for the female friendly franchise.

Dropping into fifth was “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” with $4 million. Disney is claiming the Jerry Bruckheimer production is the “No. 1 movie in the world” (sort of), but a new total of $49.6 million in the U.S. won’t help recoup it’s rumored $200 million budget.

Fox had a surprising family misstep with a weak $3.4 million debut for “Marmaduke.” The marketing on this potential franchise was just a bit too familiar to let it pop with families.

“Splice,” the weekend’s last new release, had a disappointing $2.7 million debut. The Adrien Brody/Sarah Polley thriller will be lucky to hit $7 million by the end of the weekend.

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.