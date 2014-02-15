Box office: ‘Lego Movie’ and ‘About Last Night’ in close battle for first place

It was a tale of two Box offices on Valentine’s Night Friday, as family holdover “The Lego Movie” and romance remake “About Last Night” virtually tied for first place.

“Lego,” starring the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett, barely eked out a victory, scoring $13.3 million to “Night’s” $13 million. Both films are expected to gross north of $50 million for the four-day holiday weekend, with “Lego” ultimately claiming victory as more families go to theaters Saturday and Sunday.

The domestic take for “Lego” stands at a huge $93.3 million in just one week, an it will easily cross the $100 million mark today.

Meanwhile, “Night” is comedy star Kevin Hart’s second film in the top ten; his “Ride Along” has so far grossed a stellar $110 million. Also starring Michael Ealy, Paul Patton and Regina Hall, “Night” is a remake of the 1986 film starring Demi Moore and Rob Lowe.

In third place on Friday was newcomer “Endless Love,” a romance hoping to draw the date crowd. Starring Alex Pettyfer and Gabriella Wilde, it picked up a decent $7.3 million. “Love” is a remake of the 1981 film that starring Brooke Shields and Martin Hewitt.

The third ’80s remake opening this week is “RoboCop,” which got off to a shaky start in fourth place on Friday, grossing $7 million. The PG-13 film has made $11.9 million since opening Wednesday. The $100 million “RoboCop,” starring Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman and Samuel L. Jackson, will likely earn around $22 million this weekend.

George Clooney’s WWII heist film “Monuments Men” rounded out the top five with $5 million. It has so far earned $33.6 domestically. Matt Damon, Bill Murray and Cate Blanchett also star.

“Winter’s Tale,” the fourth new opener this week, ended up in sixth place with just $3.6 million. Directed by Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, “Tale” stars Colin Farrell and Jessica Brown Findlay.

None