Box Office: ‘Life As We Know It’ squeals by’The Social Network’ Friday for No. 1

In what is turning out to be a disappointing Columbus holiday frame for Hollywood, Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel’s “Life As We Know It” and “The Social Network” appear to be battling for the top slot this weekend with grosses that are nothing worth writing home about.

The critically slammed romantic comedy and the critically beloved Oscar contending drama grossed about $5.2 million and $4.9 million respectively on Friday for what should be $14-16 million 3-day grosses for both films. For Heigl, it’s on par with the summer debut of her dud “Killers” which found just $15.8 million during its opening frame.

As for “Social Network,” the David Fincher flick has now grossed $36 million in just eight days. It will be intriguing to see how much the film can make overall on continued good word of mouth.

Among other new releases, Disney’s inspirational true story “Secretariat” was anything but thrilling for the studio as it found just $4 million for what could be a $14-15 million weekend. That has to be disconcerting for the studio considering how much hype they were selling to the press about how this is the “new” kind of picture Disney wants to be making. The studio may want to go in this saccharine direction, but it doesn’t appear audiences are as interested. Or, at least they weren’t interested enough in a movie about a horse whose exploits are pretty well known. “Secretariat” is the fourth disappointing opening for Disney in a row after “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Step Up 3-D” and “You Again” which means the current marketing setup may need another shakeup. Next up for the Mouse House is the CG animated fairy tale “Tangled” which will open over Thanksgiving.

In the fourth slot, “My Soul to Take” bombed with just $2.7 million for what could be a $6-7 million weekend at best. The Wes Craven directed thriller was produced by Rogue Pictures/Relativity but is one of the last films being released by Universal Pictures as that deal finally comes to an end (mercifully for all involved).

Fifth place went to “The Town” with another $1.8 million added to its impressive run. The Ben Affleck directed thriller has made $69.2 million so far.

Look for updated weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.

