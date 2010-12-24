Box Office: ‘Little Fockers’ stays at No. 1 with ‘Tron Legacy’ on its heels

12.24.10 8 years ago

Before most of America gets together with their families for the Christmas holiday, a good portion of them took to the theaters Thursday to enjoy the comedic stylings of “Little Fockers.”  The third Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller tête-à-tête found another $7.2 million on Thursday for a two-day total of $14.4 million.  While solid business, that’s far behind the franchise’s previous installment, Meet the Fockers,” which grossed $24.2 million over its first two days in 2006.  

Nipping at “Fockers'” heels was Disney’s “Tron Legacy” with another $6.1 million and a seven day cume of $68.2 million.  “Legacy” will easily pass $100 million domestic, but whether it can truly become a franchise hit remains to be seen.

Hitting the trail in third was “True Grit.”  The Coen Bros. Western grossed another $5.7 million for a two-day gross of $11.2 million.  The critically acclaimed potential Oscar player is now looking at anywhere from $25-30 million for the five-day holiday.

“Yogi Bear” drummed up some more family business for fourth place with $3.8 million and $28 million so far. It will battle “Fockers” and “Gulliver’s Travels” for major family coin during the holiday break beginning tomorrow.

“Black Swan” also continued to impress with another $1.8 million in just 1.462 theaters and $22.4 million so far.  “Swan” should easily pass $50 million by the time Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 25.

Besides “Guilliver’s Travels,” “The King’s Speech” expands nationwide tomorrow.

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend.
 

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow HitFix on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeLITTLE FOCKERSThursdayTron: LegacyTRUE GRITWeekend

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP