Box Office: ‘Little Fockers’ stays at No. 1 with ‘Tron Legacy’ on its heels

Before most of America gets together with their families for the Christmas holiday, a good portion of them took to the theaters Thursday to enjoy the comedic stylings of “Little Fockers.” The third Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller tête-à-tête found another $7.2 million on Thursday for a two-day total of $14.4 million. While solid business, that’s far behind the franchise’s previous installment, Meet the Fockers,” which grossed $24.2 million over its first two days in 2006.

Nipping at “Fockers'” heels was Disney’s “Tron Legacy” with another $6.1 million and a seven day cume of $68.2 million. “Legacy” will easily pass $100 million domestic, but whether it can truly become a franchise hit remains to be seen.

Hitting the trail in third was “True Grit.” The Coen Bros. Western grossed another $5.7 million for a two-day gross of $11.2 million. The critically acclaimed potential Oscar player is now looking at anywhere from $25-30 million for the five-day holiday.

“Yogi Bear” drummed up some more family business for fourth place with $3.8 million and $28 million so far. It will battle “Fockers” and “Gulliver’s Travels” for major family coin during the holiday break beginning tomorrow.

“Black Swan” also continued to impress with another $1.8 million in just 1.462 theaters and $22.4 million so far. “Swan” should easily pass $50 million by the time Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 25.

Besides “Guilliver’s Travels,” “The King’s Speech” expands nationwide tomorrow.

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend.



