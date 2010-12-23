Box Office: ‘Little Fockers’ wins the first duel with ‘True Grit’

Reviews be damned, America still hasn’t had enough of the “Fockers.” The third installment of the “Meet the Parents” franchise grossed $7.2 million on Wednesday which was a strong, but not spectacular start compared to “Meet the Fockers” $12.1 million opener six years ago. Still, the “Fockers” should ring up between $60-70 million dominating the five-day holiday frame.
Also opening well — and with much better notices — was the Coen bros.’ new adaptation of “True Grit.” The Western found $5.5 million and is expected to do between $20-25 million Wednesday through Sunday. Word of mouth could push it higher, but Christmas Eve is traditionally a very slow box office day. Thursday and Saturday’s numbers will tell the tale for this one.
The only other wide release debut over the weekend is “Gulliver’s Travels” which opens on Saturday. “The King’s Speech” and “Black Swan” will also expand to 700 and 1,472screens respectively on Christmas day. “Tron Legacy,” which has made $56.4 million in its first six days, will also be a major player.
Look for complete box office updates throughout the holiday on HitFIx.
True Grit is fantastic. It would take at least $50 to get me to watch the Fockers.
I’m confused why there is such a disparity in True Grits and Meet the Fockers respective grosses when you compare that first day haul. It would seem their five day totals would be much closer, with Fockers in the 35-45 range and True Grit in the 25-35 range.
We’ll see. Fockers should play bigger on Christmas day and eve. It is appealing to all four quadrants. True Grit isnt now, but if word spreads it could do better…
pretty stupid title for this article, True Grit was never suppose to be a big money earner like fockers..
“Grit puts bullet in little fockers head” would be a more fitting title.