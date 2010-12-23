Box Office: ‘Little Fockers’ wins the first duel with ‘True Grit’

Reviews be damned, America still hasn’t had enough of the “Fockers.” The third installment of the “Meet the Parents” franchise grossed $7.2 million on Wednesday which was a strong, but not spectacular start compared to “Meet the Fockers” $12.1 million opener six years ago. Still, the “Fockers” should ring up between $60-70 million dominating the five-day holiday frame.

Also opening well — and with much better notices — was the Coen bros.’ new adaptation of “True Grit.” The Western found $5.5 million and is expected to do between $20-25 million Wednesday through Sunday. Word of mouth could push it higher, but Christmas Eve is traditionally a very slow box office day. Thursday and Saturday’s numbers will tell the tale for this one.

The only other wide release debut over the weekend is “Gulliver’s Travels” which opens on Saturday. “The King’s Speech” and “Black Swan” will also expand to 700 and 1,472screens respectively on Christmas day. “Tron Legacy,” which has made $56.4 million in its first six days, will also be a major player.

Look for complete box office updates throughout the holiday on HitFIx.



