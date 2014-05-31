Box Office: ‘Maleficent’ magnificent on Friday while ‘A Million Ways’ dies

Sometimes the villain wins.

That's the lesson studios are learning today after “Maleficent” opened to a bewitching $24.2 million on Friday, easily trumping holdover “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and fellow newcomer “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”

Disney's “Maleficent” is on its way to a huge $65 million weekend, and announces the big screen return of Jolie in a major way. 

“X-Men” picked up another $9.4 million, which was good for second place. The mutant mash-up, featuring Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Jennifer Lawrence, has so far earned a big $138.8 million. 

In the first major stumble of his career “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane's comic western “A Million Ways” roped in a disappointing $6 million for third place.

Starring MacFarlane, Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson and Neil Patrick Harris, the film will have a hard time reaching $17 million this weekend. MacFarlane's “Ted” opened to $54.4 million on the same weekend in 2012. 

“Godzilla” stomped its way to a fourth place finish, snacking on another $3.3 million. It has earned $165.7 million to date in the U.S.

Rounding out the top five was the hit Universal comedy “Neighbors,” starring Zac Efron and Seth Rogen. It laughed its way to $2.4 million on Friday, brining its domestic total to an impressive $123.2 million. 

