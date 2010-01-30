Box Office: Mel Gibson unsuccessfully tries taking ‘Avatar’ to the ‘Edge’

It would be a big surprise if James Cameron’s “Avatar” didn’t win its seventh straight weekend, but based on Friday’s box office the challenge from Mel Gibson’s “Edge of Darkness” is slightly more serious than industry pundits believe it would be.
“Avatar” grossed another $7.5 million on Friday for a staggering new domestic total of $572 million. If recent trends hold, the Oscar frontrunner should end up with around $20-22 million for the weekend and is within days of topping “Titanic’s” $600 million record.
Gibson’s first starring role since 2002’s “Signs,” “Edge of Darkness” found $5.7 million for what could be a $16-18 million opening frame. “Darkness” is performing right on target, but could “Avatar finally be slowing down? Sunday’s estimates will tell the tale.
Among other newcomers, “When in Rome” slightly overperformed Friday with $4.3 million. The Josh Duhamel/Kristen Bell romantic comedy was only projected to do a weak $9 million for the weekend, but a slightly better $12-14 million looks more likely. That’s not the result Disney was hoping for, but new studio head Rich Ross isn’t making things easy without a new head of Marketing place yet. They all can’t be easy smash hits like Johnny Depp’s “Alice in Wonderland” is expected to be.
$20 to $22 million? No.
$20 to $22 million? No.
Based on Avatar’s usual weekend internal multipliers it will hit $30 million this weekend.
Avatar has not stopped selling out tickets since day 1. I work at the paramount theater in downtown Montreal and it has been sold out for six weeks. In fact, they have morning shows and midnight showing this week. Crazy stuff.
Sorry Mel, I used to like ya, but your career is dwindling big time.
Sorry, Mr. Ellwood, but your article has a very silly title!
First: Edge of Darkness is not a Mel Gibson film, it is a Martin Campbell film (great director!)and it is only another very good movie that sells by itself.
Second: Nobody can compare to each other two such different kind of movies: Avatar, an amazing 3D fiction X Edge of Darkness, an amazing action film that could be a real story)
Third: MEL IS SO BACK AND WELCOME! ALWAYS BETTER THAN EVER! HIS FANS ARE SO PROUD AND DELIGHTED!
Who said that Mel Gibson would fail if back to acting??? Only in a few haterÂ´s dreams… who should wake up and kiss his ass!