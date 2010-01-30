Box Office: Mel Gibson unsuccessfully tries taking ‘Avatar’ to the ‘Edge’

01.30.10 9 years ago 4 Comments

It would be a big surprise if James Cameron’s “Avatar” didn’t win its seventh straight weekend, but based on Friday’s box office the challenge from Mel Gibson’s “Edge of Darkness” is slightly more serious than industry pundits believe it would be.

“Avatar” grossed another $7.5 million on Friday for a staggering new domestic total of $572 million.  If recent trends hold, the Oscar frontrunner should end up with around $20-22 million for the weekend and is within days of topping “Titanic’s” $600 million record.

Gibson’s first starring role since 2002’s “Signs,” “Edge of Darkness” found $5.7 million for what could be a $16-18 million opening frame. “Darkness” is performing right on target, but could “Avatar finally be slowing down?  Sunday’s estimates will tell the tale.

Among other newcomers, “When in Rome” slightly overperformed Friday with $4.3 million.  The Josh Duhamel/Kristen Bell romantic comedy was only projected to do a weak $9 million for the weekend, but a slightly better $12-14 million looks more likely.  That’s not the result Disney was hoping for, but new studio head Rich Ross isn’t making things easy without a new head of Marketing place yet.  They all can’t be easy smash hits like Johnny Depp’s “Alice in Wonderland” is expected to be.

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.

Around The Web

TAGSAVATARbox officeEDGE OF DARKNESSJAMES CAMERONJOSH DUHAMELkristen bellMartin CampbellMel GibsonSIGNSTHE BOOK OF ELIWeekendWHEN IN ROME

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP