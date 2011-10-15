Box Office: Moviegoers cut a little loose with ‘Footloose’ at no. 1

27 years and eight months after first encouraging moviegoers to dance in the aisles, Paramount Pictures has introduced a new “Footloose” in hopes of energizing a new generation. So far, it hasn’t been the party they planned for.
Craig Brewer’s new “Footloose” debuted Friday with just $5.5 million. The music-fueled drama should gross anywhere between $16-18 million for the weekend. That’s under the $22-24 million pre-release polling indicated. It also means Paramount will have to work hard to make the $35 million budgeted drama break even (and that’s not counting the millions the studio spent developing the remake).
Dropping to second place was last weekend’s champ, “Real Steel.” Hugh Jackman’s latest found another $4.5 million on Friday for $39.9 million in just eight days. The DreamWorks Studios release is going to have to hope families make “Steel” a must see before “Puss in Boots” debuts in just two weeks. Passing $100 million domestically seems out of reach at this point.
Another remake, er, prequel, “The Thing,” also failed to light a major fire with moviegoers. The Universal Pictures horror tale found just $3.2 million on Friday. At best, “Thing” may finish with $9-10 million for the three-day. The studio will hope for better results with the comedy “Tower Heist” next month.
Sliding to fourth was “The Ides of March” with another $2.2 million. The $15 million budgeted thriller has found $16.9 million since opening a week ago. It should pass $20 million by Sunday.
Right behind “Ides” was another Sony Pictures release, “Moneyball.” The critically acclaimed Brad Pitt drama hit $1.8million and a solid $ 53.9 million so far.
One of the most peculiar marketing campaigns of the year was the last minute pitch for 20th Century Fox’s “The Big Year.” The David Frankel PG comedy starring Steve Martin, Jack Black and Owen Wilson arrived with barely a whimper with $1.1 million in over 2,100 theaters. Fox is no doubt hoping everyone – including the stars – forget about the picture by Monday.
Look for final weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
It is unfortunate that ‘Chalet Girl’, ‘Father of Invention’, ‘Texas Killing Fields’ and ‘Trespass’ are only getting a limited release. They all have interesting casts (‘Chalet Girl’ – Ed Westwick, Felicity Jones, Tamsin Egerton, Sophia Bush, Brooke Shields, Bill Nighy) (‘Father of Invention’ – Kevin Spacey, Heather Graham, Johnny Knoxville, Virginia Madsen) (‘Texas Killing Fields’ – Sam Worthington, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jessica Chastain) (‘Trespass’ – Nicolas Cage, Nicole Kidman, Cam Gigandet). It would have been interesting to see how they would have done commercially if released nationwide and they deserve better than to go unnoticed by the public now.
Steve Martin, Jack Black, Owen Wilson, Brian Dennehy, Rashida Jones, Rosamund Pike, Dianne Wiest, Anjelica Huston, Jim Parsons, Anthony Anderson, Tim Blake Nelson, Kevin Pollak.
From the cast alone, ‘The Big Year’ looks like it will make a billion dollars.
A lot of people don’t know that the gorgeous and talented Felicity Jones and Sophia Bush are cougars in the week’s new release, ‘Chalet Girl’. Ed Westwick is 24, Felicity is 27 and Sophia is 29.
Footloose’s Julianne Hough is really gorgeous and very talented. It’s an incredible performance, just wonderful.
This week, Antonio Banderas’ new movie, The Skin I Live In, is only getting a limited release. Several of the movies that he has appeared in over recent years have only gotten a limited release or gone straight to DVD such as Bordertown (2006), My Spy (2008), The Other Man (2008) and The Code (2009). I wish he would do more American mainstream movies like he used to. Unfortunately only if is a Spy Kids, Shrek, Puss In Boots or Zorro film does it get a nationwide theatrical release. It is a shame. He is an underrated actor and should have joined the A-list years ago.
Fireflies in the Garden should have been released years ago and it is a disgrace that not only has it been needlessly delayed but it is only getting a limited release. It has a stellar cast (Ryan Reynolds, Julia Roberts, Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Ioan Gruffudd, Hayden Panettiere) and shouldn’t go unnoticed by the public now that it is finally released.
I wont waste my time. Kevin Bacon in the original is the only one i want to see again. Kevin Bacon rocks. I remember when my girlfriend and i went to see this movie-she sung the title song for months! Kevin Bacon made many more memorable films (and still does) after that and he and his brother have a grate band called the The Bacon Brothers and they rock. I would not see it again unless Mr. Bacon was in it, and maybe a cameo by his lovely wife!
boycott hollywood. Spending millions of dollars on remakes. For such great directors where are all the original ideas?? Footloose and then princess bride aznd then flash dance. Talk about chillin in the past. Hey hollywood stop making remakes and sequals and maybe be original for once again.