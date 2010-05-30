Box Office: Moviegoers turn down ‘Sex’ as ‘Shrek Forever After’ pulls in $43 million

The magic may be over for two franchises, but one still has a little kick as it heads toward Hollywood semi-retirement.

In something of a surprise, “Shrek Forever After” won the Friday-Sunday box office over Memorial Day weekend with $43 million. This gives the reportedly “final chapter” in the “Shrek” franchise $133 million over 10 days. That’s a far cry from “Shrek the Third” which had reached $203 million at this juncture three years ago with cheaper ticket prices and on less 3-D screens. At this point, “Forever After” should reach $225-250 million before “Toy Story 3” arrives on June 18 to steal its 3-D theaters.



This weekend’s expected winner, “Sex and the City 2,” continues to fall after its strong Thursday debut pulling in only $10 million on Saturday. The critically maligned comedy has an estimated weekend gross of $32.1 million and $46.3 million to date. It could match the original’s $57 million debut after Memorial Day, but that was achieved in just three days, not five. It’s seems likely unkind reviews diminished any chance “SATC2” had to expand beyond it’s hardcore fanbase and a third installment is seriously in doubt.

Third place found Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer’s “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” with just $30.1 million. The rumored $200 million budgeted adventure has to be a big disappointment for the Mouse House and proves Jake Gyllenhaal’s transition to action star isn’t an easy sell.



“Iron Man 2” landed in fourth with another $16 million for a new cume of $274.6 million. At this juncture, the “Iron Man” sequel will barely outgross the original’s $318 million, but has already surpassed its international take (although not by much).



“Robin Hood” slid into fifth with another $10 million and a three week total of $83 million. Impressively, the latest Russell Crowe/Ridley Scott collaboration should pass $100 million after a disappointing start and may come close to breaking even if the foreign take continues to soar.

In a very limited New York opening, “Micmacs” grossed $48,700 on just four screens for a so-so $12,175 per screen. It expand to Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, San Diego and San Francisco on June 4.

Among other releases, “Letters to Juliet” hit $36 million, “Just Wright” was just wrong with $18.1 million, “Date Night” has made it to $93.4 million, “MacGruber” took a 63.5% fall for $7.1 million so far and “Babies” has been a surprise with $5.9 million.

Next weekend’s releases include “Get Him to the Greek,” “Splice” and “Killers.”