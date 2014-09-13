Box office: ‘No Good Deed’ tops slow Friday with $8.8 million

09.13.14 4 years ago

“No Good Deed” was rewarded at the box office on Friday, as the drama topped the list with a strong $8.8 million.

The Idris Elba film will likely earn $24 million or so for the weekend. 

“Dolphin Tale 2” took the silver medal, swimming away with $4.2 million in its debut. Look for the sequel to pick up somewhere in the $16 million range by Sunday.

The original film opened to $19.1 million, on its way to a domestic total of $72.2 milion. 

Coming in third was Marvel's unstoppable “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which earned another $2 million on Friday. It will cross the magical $300 million mark this weekend.

Newcomer “The Drop” — starring Tom Hardy and the late James Gandolfini — took in a strong $1.4 million from just 800 screens.

Holdover comedy “Let's Be Cops” rounded out the top five with $1.2 million. Its domestic total stands at $69.9 million. 
 
 

