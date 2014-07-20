Box Office: ‘Planet of the Apes’ is no. 1 again as America says no to ‘Sex’

Three new movies entered the marketplace on Friday, but when all was said and done “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” still ruled the U.S. box office.

The critically acclaimed Matt Reeves directed sequel took in an estimated $36 million or $138.9 million in just 10 days. That puts it $33 million ahead of where the preceding film, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” was in 2011. It should still surpass “Rise's” $176.7 million gross, but whether it hits $200 million remains to be seen.

Debuting in second place was another sequel, Universal Pictures' “The Purge: Anarchy.” The follow up to last year's “The Purge,” “Anarchy” actually earned slightly less than the original taking in just $28.3 million. That being said, this horror flick had a reported production budget of just $9 million. If it comes anywhere close to the first film's $64.4 million U.S. take than Universal will be thrilled.

Landing in third place was “Planes: Fire & Rescue.” Another quickly produced sequel to a 2013 hit, “Fire & Rescue” earned just $18 million. That's slightly below the $22.2 million “Planes” opened to last August. With little family competition over the next six weeks, “Fire & Rescue” has an excellent shot of matching the first flick's $90.2 million U.S. cume.

Popping up in fourth was Sony Pictures' “Sex Tape.” The Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel comedy took in a very disappointing $15 million over the three-day frame. With a $40 million production budget, Sony will be looking for this one to play better overseas if it has hopes of becoming profitable. If not for the hit “The Other Woman” in April, “Sex Tape” would have marked Diaz's third bomb in a row.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” took in another $10 million for $227.1 million domestic. The fourth installment in the franchise will absolutely be the lowest grosser in the United States, but it's preforming superbly overseas. “Age of Extinction's” worldwide cume now stands at a massive $886.2 million.

Also worth noting was “Boyhood's” continuing impressive performance in limited release. The Richard Linklater drama expanded to just 33 theaters but pulled in a superb $1.1 million for a $36,303 average. The IFC Films release has now earned $1.8 million to date.

New films opening on Friday include “Lucy” with Scarlett Johansson and “Hercules” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.