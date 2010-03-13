Box Office: Robert Pattinson and Matt Damon’s latest can’t eclipse ‘Alice in Wonderland’

After another massive $17 million Friday, American moviegoers are clearly still enthralled with Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland.” The 3-D blockbuster has now grossed an astonishing $163 million in only eight days and looks as though it could eventually hit the $300 million mark domestically. That’s great news for the Walt Disney Company, but the results for Friday’s other openers were nowhere near as magical.

Paul Greengrass’ delayed “Green Zone” found only $5 million on Friday for what could be a $14-16 million debut weekend at best. Considering the Matt Damon thriller cost over $100 million to make, this is yet another costly disappointment for Universal Studios after last month’s “Wolfman.”

Even more surprising or possibly telling, was the dismal $3.5 million the Robert Pattinson drama “Remember Me” found in the third spot. If lucky, the romantic drama could hit $10 million for the weekend. The film didn’t cost distributor Summit Entertainment that much to make, but they did spend significantly on a marketing campaign that didn’t truly open the movie. Pattinson’s box office clout will be severely diminished outside of the “Twilight” films until he has a true solo hit on his hands and this was not it.

Coming in right behind “Remember Me” was “She’s Out of My League” which rated a zero with moviegoers. The Jay Baruchel comedy grossed only $3.4 million on Friday for what should be close to $10 million for the weekend. Like “Remember” this Paramount flick didn’t cost much, but the studio’s marketing campaign wasn’t cheap enough for “League” to crawl into profitability anytime soon.

Rounding out the top five was the Fox Searchlight comedy “Our Family Wedding” which scrounged up just $2.5 million on 1,600 screens. Not much of a silver lining on that one, but Searchlight seemed to have given up on this Carlos Mencia/America Ferrera comedy quite awhile ago.

Look for final weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.