Box Office: Robert Pattinson and Matt Damon’s latest can’t eclipse ‘Alice in Wonderland’

After another massive $17 million Friday, American moviegoers are clearly still enthralled with Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland.” The 3-D blockbuster has now grossed an astonishing $163 million in only eight days and looks as though it could eventually hit the $300 million mark domestically. That’s great news for the Walt Disney Company, but the results for Friday’s other openers were nowhere near as magical.
Paul Greengrass’ delayed “Green Zone” found only $5 million on Friday for what could be a $14-16 million debut weekend at best. Considering the Matt Damon thriller cost over $100 million to make, this is yet another costly disappointment for Universal Studios after last month’s “Wolfman.”
Even more surprising or possibly telling, was the dismal $3.5 million the Robert Pattinson drama “Remember Me” found in the third spot. If lucky, the romantic drama could hit $10 million for the weekend. The film didn’t cost distributor Summit Entertainment that much to make, but they did spend significantly on a marketing campaign that didn’t truly open the movie. Pattinson’s box office clout will be severely diminished outside of the “Twilight” films until he has a true solo hit on his hands and this was not it.
Coming in right behind “Remember Me” was “She’s Out of My League” which rated a zero with moviegoers. The Jay Baruchel comedy grossed only $3.4 million on Friday for what should be close to $10 million for the weekend. Like “Remember” this Paramount flick didn’t cost much, but the studio’s marketing campaign wasn’t cheap enough for “League” to crawl into profitability anytime soon.
Rounding out the top five was the Fox Searchlight comedy “Our Family Wedding” which scrounged up just $2.5 million on 1,600 screens. Not much of a silver lining on that one, but Searchlight seemed to have given up on this Carlos Mencia/America Ferrera comedy quite awhile ago.
Look for final weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
I saw Remember Me and loved it….thought it was great.
The whole cast was amazing. But Rob Pattinson stood out as the next James Dean. He really got to show his depth as a actor.
If your looking for a movie that is good with a good telling story, go see this…
If your looking for a movie that has visuals and no story go see Alice in Wonderland.
Rememberme is very very good movie!!!!!!!!!!!
All cast is excellent, Robert is Amazing actor !!!!!
I saw Remember Me on Friday night with my husband and son and we all loved it. i thought Robert Pattinson was excellent! It was a good story and we were drawn into the story immediately. The critics who were negative about it were wrong. A must see movie.Two thumbs up!
Not a bad gross for Alice in Wonderland. But take a look at the percentage drop from last Friday. Almost 50%. Not looking that great for a 3D premium film that won’t be in IMAX theaters very long.
As for the “Robert Pattinson is the next James Dean” comment…in your dreams. Pattinson can’t brood forever, it seems he puts on the same bored look in every movie he’s in.
Saw Alice again, it could have been a better film but it was still pretty good. A 50% drop is expected for the second week. Same thing happened to shutter Island. Avatar is unique, no other movie can hold that steady at the box office. The Rob Pattinson vehicle is a complete joke. It’s sitting at 28% at Rotten Tomatoes. It’s like lifetime t.v. for women + cheap gimmicky 9/11 manipulation to get emotions that the bland movie can’t get on it’s own. The next James Dean my azz!
Took my wife to see Remember Me and was surprised at how much I enjoyed the movie. It was nice to see that RP can act. EDR was also very good as was the best friend character. It was a moving performance.
I saw the movie with an open mind and disregarded those critics that were negative about it. The movie got good reviews from some of the more respected critics, like USA today and Roger Ebert, to name a few. Anyway, the movie was brilliant and my take on it was that it was a beautiful love story and a very touching tribute to the events of the day, a reminder that sometimes we get lost in numbers and forget that each and every individual that was taken that day had their own personal story. Robert’s acting was amazing and should silence the critics once and for all. He is in Hollywood to stay that’s for sure, so for all those negative critics out there – just suck it up.
I don’t understand how you could possibly say she’s out of my league “rated a zero” with moviegoers. You admit it cost little to make, you say it will gross 10 million in a single weekend, but then you allude to the cost of marketing–not mentioning how much the marketing cost, btw–and somehow that adds up to “rating a zero” with movie-goers?? Do you have some basis for saying that people who saw the movie generally didn’t like it?
Anyways, sorry to overreact but I just got back from seeing the thing, I went in dreading the experience thinking it was going to be horrible but it was an amazingly good surprise. It did not rate a zero with me.
Remember Me did quite well actually. The budget for this movie was $16M and it made back over half that amount in its first three days of opening. It played in fewer theatres but still had a per theatre average of $3,657. It actually did better than Green Zone, which had a budget of over $100M and went way over even that amount and so far only has a per theatre average of $3,003. If you want to be critical of a movie, go start there. BTW, Remember Me is a great movie.